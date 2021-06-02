Technology News
Juhi Chawla Questioned by Delhi High Court for Raising 5G Issue in Court Without Approaching Government

Chawla’s suit said that 5G radiation exposure would be detrimental to flora and fauna alike.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 2 June 2021 17:38 IST
Photo Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Chawla said if the plans for 5G come to fruition, no person will be able to avoid exposure

Highlights
  • The court reserved its order on the suit
  • These 5G plans threaten to provoke serious effects, Chawla said
  • The suit was filed by Chawla, Veeresh Malik, and Teena Vachani

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday questioned actress-environmentalist Juhi Chawla for directly filing a suit against setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country without giving any representation to the government on her concerns related to the technology.

Justice J R Midha said the plaintiffs, Chawla and two others, were required to first approach the government for their rights and if denied, they should come to the court.

The court after hearing the arguments of various parties reserved its order on the suit.

The plea claimed that 5G wireless technology plans threaten to provoke serious, irreversible effects on humans and permanent damage to the Earth's ecosystems.

The suit, filed by Chawla, Veeresh Malik, and Teena Vachani, said that if the telecom industry's plans for 5G come to fruition, no person, animal, bird, insect, and plant on earth will be able to avoid exposure, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to levels of RF radiation that are 10x to 100x times greater than what exists today.

These 5G plans threaten to provoke serious, irreversible effects on humans and permanent damage to all of the Earth's ecosystems, she said.

The suit, filed through advocate Deepak Khosla, sought a direction to the authorities to certify to the public at large, that 5G technology is safe to humankind, man, woman, adult, child, infant, animals, and every type of living organism, flora, and fauna.

Comments

