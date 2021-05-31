Technology News
Juhi Chawla Files Plea Against 5G Rollout in India Over ‘Radiation Impact’ Concerns

5G plans threaten to provoke serious, irreversible effects on humans and permanent damage to all of the Earth's ecosystems, Juhi Chawla said.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 31 May 2021 17:49 IST
Photo Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Chawla said if the plans for 5G come to fruition, no person will be able to avoid exposure

  • Juhi Chawla filed the suit through advocate Deepak Khosla
  • Justice C Hari Shankar transferred the suit to another bench for hearing
  • The 5G plans threaten to provoke serious, irreversible effects on human

Actress-environmentalist Juhi Chawla Monday approached the Delhi High Court against the setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country, raising issues related to the radiation impact on citizens, animals, flora and fauna.

Justice C Hari Shankar, before whom the matter came up for hearing, transferred the suit to another bench for hearing on June 2.

Chawla said if the telecommunications industry's plans for 5G come to fruition, no person, no animal, no bird, no insect, and no plant on Earth will be able to avoid exposure, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to levels of RF radiation that are 10x to 100x times greater than what exists today.

These 5G plans threaten to provoke serious, irreversible effects on humans and permanent damage to all of the Earth's ecosystems, she said.

The suit, filed through advocate Deepak Khosla, sought a direction to the authorities to certify to the public at large, that 5G technology is safe to humankind, man, woman, adult, child, infant, animals, and every type of living organism, flora and fauna. 

