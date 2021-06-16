Technology News
JioFiber Postpaid Plans to Launch Soon With No Installation or Security Deposit Charges Starting at Rs. 399

Jio Fiber postpaid plans could include six-month and 12-month options alongside monthly subscriptions.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 16 June 2021 12:49 IST
Jio will be offering an ‘Always On Service‘, which is essentially a 24x7 customer support

Highlights
  • JioFiber postpaid plans will be available from June 17
  • Jio will also be offering an autopay payment option
  • JioFiber postpaid users will get equal download and upload speeds

Reliance Jio is looking to introduce JioFiber postpaid plans for the Indian subscribers soon. These plans are not reflecting on the company's website yet, but are said to be launching on Thursday, June 17. The new postpaid plans are said to start from as low as Rs. 399 per month and JioFiber is expected to offer aggressively priced six-month and 12-month options alongside. Reliance Jio will also not charge JioFiber postpaid users for installation or a security deposit of the internet setup.

The new JioFiber postpaid plans will sit alongside the already offered prepaid plans. The plans will start from Rs. 399 per month, but Jio is expected to also offer higher tiers of the monthly plan. The JioFiber postpaid plans are also likely to offer six-month and 12-month options, but the exact details of the plans are not known yet.

Jio in April announced 30 days extra validity on its six-month and annual JioFiber prepaid plans. The same offer might be extended to JioFiber postpaid users.

Jio will also be offering an ‘Always On Service‘, which is essentially a 24x7 customer support to take care of any service disruptions, along with an autopay payment option with its JioFiber postpaid plans.

JioFiber postpaid users will get a 4K set-top box for a refundable security deposit of Rs. 1000. Users on plans priced above Rs. 999 will also get up to 15 OTT apps, including regional apps such as SunNxt, HoiChoi, and more.

Comments

Further reading: JioFiber, Jio Fiber, Jio Fiber Postpaid, JioFiber Postpaid
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala
