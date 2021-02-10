JioFiber has secured the top spot in Netflix's speed index with average speeds of 3.6Mbps in January. The streaming platform shared latest data for January 2021 along with details on countries/ regions that provide the best experience. India was part of the tier 2 list with an average of 3.4Mbps for January 2021. JioFiber is accompanied by Tatasky Broadband at the top, followed by Airtel, Atria Convergence Technologies (ACT), Excitel Broadband, Hathway, and Spectra at 3.4Mbps.

Netflix shared its list of countries/ regions that offered the best experience and India was part of the tier 2 list along with Brazil, Canada, Chile, Finland, Hungary, and others. It averaged 3.4MBps speed as compared to the 3.6Mbps average speed of tier 1 regions which include Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Hong Kong, UK, US, and more. Within India, JioFiber offered the best experience with 3.6Mbps in January 2021.

JioFiber was on top of the list in November and December 2020 as well with 3.8Mbps speed. Tata Sky Broadband also offered 3.6Mbps in January 2021 alongside JioFiber. The two were followed by 7 Star Digital, Airtel, Atria Convergence Technologies (ACT), Excitel Broadband, Hathway, and Spectra. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) were at rank 5 and 6 with 2.8Mbps and 2.4Mbps respectively.

JioFiber has been delivering 3.6Mbps since August 2020 with a spike in November and December as mentioned earlier. Tata Sky Broadband has stayed consistent since August 2020 with 3.6Mbps. Airtel started with 3.6Mbps in August then dipped to 3.4Mbps for September and October, coming back up to 3.6Mbps in November and December, but falling to 3.4Mbps in January 2021.

Netflix calculates these figures based on actual usage during its prime-time hours, which are the top three hours of each day in terms of usage.

