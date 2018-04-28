Jio Launches Exchange Offer for JioFi With Rs. 2,200 Cashback

Jio has announced a new exchange offer for customers looking to buy a WI-Fi dongle. Under this offer, customers will get the JioFi 4G hotspot device at Rs. 999 upon exchanging their old non-Jio modem or dongle. The offer is only available in offline stores and will continue for a limited period only; however, the last date of the offer is not decided yet. Jio users will get cashback worth Rs. 2,200 as part of the offer. Going by the promo image, the JioFi M2S hotspot device will be provided as part of the offer.

This device is available at Rs. 1,999 on the company’s official website and can connect up to 10 devices at the same time. Buyers who bring their old dongle or modem for exchange in a Jio Store or a Reliance Digital store will get the Jio hotspot at Rs. 999. They will have to provide the old device’s serial number, and will be provided the JioFi MSISDN number, along with the new JioFi unit.

Once the buyers get a Jio SIM for the hotspot device, they need to purchase the Rs. 99 Prime membership. They will also have to purchase a recharge of Rs. 198 or Rs. 299 to activate the SIM. Upon SIM activation, they will get 44 vouchers of Rs. 50 each, amounting to Rs. 2,200 in total, will be credited into their MyJio account. These vouchers can be used for Rs. 50 discounts on purchasing the next Rs. 198 or Rs.299 recharge pack. We have reached out to Jio for clarification regarding the expiry of these vouchers, and will update the story when we get an answer.

The Jio Rs. 199 recharge pack comes with 2GB data per day and validity of 28 days, while the Rs. 299 pack offers 3GB data per day for 28 days. Both the recharges provide free local and STD calls, 100 SMSes per day, and access to the company’s proprietary apps

The JioFi router received a price cut from Rs. 1,999 to Rs. 999 in September last year. Then, in March this year, the company started offering the same device at Rs. 1,999, but with cashback and vouchers worth Rs. 3,595. At present, it is listed on the official site at Rs. 1,999 and an effective price of Rs. 700.