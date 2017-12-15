Airtel has slashed the price of its 4G Hotspot portable Wi-Fi device to Rs. 999 as it attempts to bring more consumers on its network. The Airtel 4G Hotspot allows users to connect multiple devices, from smartphones and laptops to tablets and smart TVs, on a portable network for connectivity on the go. With this price cut, Airtel is bringing the fight to Reliance Jio as its JioFi M2S 4G hotspot device is also priced at Rs. 999. Before the price cut, the Airtel 4G Hotspot was available at roughly Rs. 1,500 across the country.

In a statement, the country’s biggest telecom operator said the portable Internet device is available at all leading Airtel retail stores across the country. In addition, customers will soon be able to order it from Amazon India. This price cut from Airtel comes roughly 3 months after Reliance Jio cut the price of its JioFi M2S by half in a promotional exercise.

The device requires an Airtel SIM card to work, and needs to be recharged periodically, just like the SIM card on a mobile phone. If Airtel 4G network is not available in a region, the hotspot will switch to 3G network. On its official webpage, the company claims the device can connect up to 10 devices at a time, and delivers battery life of up to 6 hours.

Ajai Puri, Chief Operating Officer, Bharti Airtel, said, “Airtel 4G Hotspot delivers a superior multi-device online experience, wherever the customer may be, by leveraging Airtel’s pan-India high speed data network. What’s more, it now comes at a great price with some very affordable plans that offer large bundles of data.”