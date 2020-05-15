Jio has updated its “Work From Home” add-on packs with 30 days validity. Introduced just last week, the add-on packs were originally valid as long as the existing base prepaid plan. However, the operator has now decided to revise them to add validity irrespective of the base plan. The revision is valid on all the three recently launched add-on packs that are valued at Rs. 251, Rs. 201, and Rs. 151. The add-on packs bring up to 50GB of high-speed data allocation in addition to what you have with your existing plan.

As per the updated listing available on the Jio site, the Rs. 251, Rs. 201, and Rs. 151 Work From Home prepaid add-on packs now come with a validity of 30 days. The add-on packs' validity was earlier coterminous with the existing base plan validity.

Telecom-focussed blog OnlyTech initially reported the change. However, Gadgets 360 was able to verify it through the Jio site.

Jio add-on packs benefits

Although the addition of the standalone validity is a major change for the Work From Home add-on packs that Jio launched last week, there are no changes on the part of their benefits. This means that you'll still get 50GB high-speed data with the Rs. 251 Jio add-on pack, while the Rs. 201 pack offers 40GB high-speed data and the Rs. 151 pack brings 30GB high-speed data.

The purpose of the add-on packs is to provide you with additional high-speed data allocation. Jio also offers 4G data vouchers that provide additional high-speed data benefits along with voice calling minutes for non-Jio networks. These vouchers start from Rs. 11 and go up to Rs. 101.

Jio also recently launched its Rs. 2,399 annual prepaid recharge plan. The annual plan offers 2GB daily high-speed data along with unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calling benefits and 100 SMS messages per day for 365 days.

