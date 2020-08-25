Technology News
loading

Jio Wi-Fi Mesh Router Surfaces Online With Price Details Ahead of Official Launch

Jio Wi-Fi Mesh router appears with a price tag of Rs. 2,499 on the Smart Consumer site.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 25 August 2020 18:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Jio Wi-Fi Mesh Router Surfaces Online With Price Details Ahead of Official Launch

Photo Credit: Smart Consumer

This could be our first look at the Jio Wi-Fi Mesh router

Highlights
  • Jio Wi-Fi Mesh router has been designed by an Indian manufacturer
  • Jio has been testing its mesh offering for some time
  • Jio already showcased its mesh network technology in a video

A Jio Wi-Fi Mesh router has surfaced on the Web along with details about its purported price and dimensions. The new development comes amidst the testing of a mesh network-based offering by Jio in India. The surfaced router has apparently been designed by a Karnataka-based electronics manufacturer Neolync Electronics and is likely to work with separate mesh nodes to provide enhanced Internet coverage. JioFiber customers may get some new broadband plans that would work with its mesh offering and get unified, high-speed connectivity at their homes.

As spotted by telecom-focussed blog Telecom Talk, the Jio Wi-Fi Mesh router has been listed with a price tag of Rs. 2,499 on the Smart Consumer site, backed by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs. The router has a Jio logo on top and includes indicators to provide status of Wi-Fi and LAN connectivity.

The Smart Consumer site also shows that the Jio Wi-Fi Mesh router is available on a pan-India basis. However, there is no such information on the official Jio site.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Jio for clarity on the launch of its Wi-Fi Mesh router and will update this space when the operator responds.

The surfacing of the Jio Wi-Fi Mesh router isn't the only reference suggesting the launch of the operator's mesh service in the country. In fact, the operator suggests its mesh network technology on the JioFiber site. “Enjoy the best Jio WiFi Mesh experience in every room of your home with JioWiFiMesh service,” the company said on its site. Furthermore, a video has been provided on YouTube since September last year that gives a glimpse of Jio's mesh service experience.

Similar to Jio, Airtel recently started offering its mesh technology which it calls Airtel Xstream Fiber Mesh. The telco has partnered with Linksys to offer a mesh system with three nodes that are touted to cover an area of 3,500 square feet. Moreover, Airtel users need to subscribe to its Rs. 24,999 annual rental plans to get the mesh system bundled with their broadband network.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jio WiFi Mesh router, Jio WiFi Mesh, Jio mesh, mesh system, Jio
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Tipped to Go on Sale in India on September 7
Cargo: Netflix Acquires Indian Sci-Fi Movie, Sets September Release Date
Jio Wi-Fi Mesh Router Surfaces Online With Price Details Ahead of Official Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M51 Price in India, Launch Date Tipped: All You Need to Know
  2. OnePlus Nord Receives New OxygenOS Update With a Few Improvements
  3. Nokia 5.3, Nokia C3 With Stock Android 10 Launched in India
  4. Oppo A53 2020 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. Oppo F17, Oppo F17 Pro Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. Nokia 125, Nokia 150 (2020) Feature Phones Bring Back Physical T9 Keyboard
  7. Apple Said to Plan Starting Online Sales in India Next Month
  8. HP Expands Its Envy and ZBook Laptop Lineups in India
  9. Oppo F17 Pro Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of Official Launch
  10. OnePlus May Launch New Phone in September, Price Tipped Under Rs. 18,000
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Bravia X9000H Series Full-Array LED 4K Android TV With HDR, PS5-Compatibility Launched in India
  2. Fitbit Sense, Versa 3, Inspire 2 Fitness Wearables Launched: Prices Start at Rs. 10,999
  3. Alibaba's Ant Group Files for Blockbuster Hong Kong, Shanghai Dual Listing
  4. Cargo: Netflix Acquires Indian Sci-Fi Movie, Sets September Release Date
  5. Jio Wi-Fi Mesh Router Surfaces Online With Price Details Ahead of Official Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Tipped to Go on Sale in India on September 7
  7. iRobot Launches New Platform to Make Roomba, Other Robot Cleaners ‘Smarter’
  8. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 6 Series, OnePlus Nord to Get Floating Windows Option in Gaming Mode
  9. BSNL to Launch IPTV Service on Pilot Basis in Kerala Starting August 27: Report
  10. Amazfit Zepp E Smartwatch With Up to 7-Day Battery Life, SpO2 Monitoring Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com