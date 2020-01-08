Technology News
Jio Wi-Fi Calling Service Launched, Supports Over 150 Mobile Devices

Jio claims voice and video calls will seamlessly switch over between VoLTE and Wi-Fi network.

Updated: 8 January 2020 17:29 IST
Jio Wi-Fi Calling Service Launched, Supports Over 150 Mobile Devices

Jio is set to roll out its Wi-Fi calling service on pan-India basis until January 16

Highlights
  • Jio Wi-Fi calling service is in testing for some time
  • The service is available at no additional cost
  • Jio users can make voice and video calls using a Wi-Fi network

Reliance Jio on Wednesday launched its anticipated Wi-Fi calling service to bring voice and video calls over a Wi-Fi network. After testing it over the past few months, Jio has announced the nationwide debut of its Wi-Fi calling service that is available for voice as well as video calls. The service, however, will be rolled out in a phased manner until January 16. The Mumbai-based telco claims that the Jio Wi-Fi calling service is supported by over 150 handset models. This is unlike the Wi-Fi calling service provided by Airtel that was limited to some major models offered by companies such as Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, and Xiaomi.

Users who have an active Jio tariff plan can leverage the Wi-Fi calling service to make voice calls using a Wi-Fi network -- even when they aren't connected to a mobile network. In addition to making voice calls over a Wi-Fi network, Jio users can make video calls using the new service. The service is also available at no additional cost, which means users don't need to pay an additional amount to avail its benefits on their devices.

The new service is useful if you're in a remote area or at a cellular-dark zone of a building where cellular networks aren't available. Jio claims that voice and video calls will seamlessly switch over between VoLTE and Wi-Fi network. This means that users won't face any delay while their devices switch to a Wi-Fi network to support ongoing calls.

You need to enable the Wi-Fi calling aka voice-over-Wi-Fi (VoWi-Fi) on your device to avail the new service. Also, while Jio claims to offer the service across over 150 handset models, it isn't available for all mobile phones. You can check the compatibility of your device by visiting the dedicated Jio Wi-Fi calling webpage.

Jio arch-rival Airtel last month launched its Wi-Fi calling service for its customers in Delhi NCR. That move made the Delhi-based operator the first telco to bring Wi-Fi calling support. It also expanded the availability of the service to metropolitan cities such as Kolkata and Mumbai and broaden its presence to a list of handsets.

That being said, Jio is aiming to take on Airtel by announcing the pan-India rollout of its Wi-Fi calling service. Given the growing number of network issues in major cities across the country, Wi-Fi calling comes as a relief to some extent. Users, however, need to connect to a Wi-Fi network to avail the benefits of the new development.

