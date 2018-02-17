Idea Cellular has revised its tariff for its postpaid customers, in yet another move to combat the Reliance Jio onslaught. All the eight recharge packs under Idea's Nirvana postpaid plan have been revamped to offer added data benefits to subscribers. Earlier, three postpaid plans - Rs. 499, Rs. 649, and Rs. 999 - had been seen to receive updates, but now the telecom operator has reportedly updated the entire range of offerings.

The Rs. 389, Rs. 1,299, Rs. 1,699, Rs. 1,999 and Rs. 2,999 recharge plans have been updated by Idea Cellular, reports TelecomTalk. Under the new offer, the Rs. 389 plan will now provide unlimited voice calls including roaming, incoming, and outgoing calls and 20GB data for the billing cycle. Earlier, the same plan came with 10GB data and only the incoming calls were free.

Meanwhile, the Rs. 1,299 plan will now offer 100GB of data instead of 85GB a month. The Rs. 1,699 plan will offer 150GB per month, up from 110GB. Further, the Rs. 1,999 plan will provide 200GB per month and the Rs 2,999 plan will offer 300GB per month. Earlier, these two packs offered 135GB and 220GB a month respectively.

To recall, the Nirvana Rs. 499 plan now offers 40GB data a month, Rs. 699 Plan now offers 50GB of data a month and in the Rs. 999 Plan, subscribers can avail up to 80GB data. Additionally, subscribers get unlimited calling benefits and 100 SMS messages per day limits in all the above plans.

To note, the plans are eligible for Idea data rollover scheme. Subscribers can store up to 200GB maximum data in plans below Rs. 1,299 and the rest of the plans provide options up to 500GB.

Apart from these benefits, all Nirvana plans give Idea postpaid users free access to 12 months of Idea Music, Idea Movies, and Idea Games. The plans offer between 4 to 12 months of a magazine subscription, and a 4-month subscription to Idea Phone Secure.

The Idea Nirvana postpaid plans also offer the ease of family plans for up to 5 connections. Users, under this offer, could avail all benefits of the individual plans and get a 20 percent additional discount on the total bill rental.