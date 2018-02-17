Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Idea Revises Nirvana Postpaid Plans to Provide More Data Per Month

 
, 17 February 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Idea Revises Nirvana Postpaid Plans to Provide More Data Per Month

Highlights

  • Rs. 389 plan offers 20GB data, up from 10GB
  • Rs. 1,299 and Rs. 1,699 plans offer 100GB and 150GB data
  • Rs. 1,999 and Rs. 2,999 recharge packs will give 200GB and 300GB data

Idea Cellular has revised its tariff for its postpaid customers, in yet another move to combat the Reliance Jio onslaught. All the eight recharge packs under Idea's Nirvana postpaid plan have been revamped to offer added data benefits to subscribers. Earlier, three postpaid plans - Rs. 499, Rs. 649, and Rs. 999 - had been seen to receive updates, but now the telecom operator has reportedly updated the entire range of offerings.

The Rs. 389, Rs. 1,299, Rs. 1,699, Rs. 1,999 and Rs. 2,999 recharge plans have been updated by Idea Cellular, reports TelecomTalk. Under the new offer, the Rs. 389 plan will now provide unlimited voice calls including roaming, incoming, and outgoing calls and 20GB data for the billing cycle. Earlier, the same plan came with 10GB data and only the incoming calls were free.

Meanwhile, the Rs. 1,299 plan will now offer 100GB of data instead of 85GB a month. The Rs. 1,699 plan will offer 150GB per month, up from 110GB. Further, the Rs. 1,999 plan will provide 200GB per month and the Rs 2,999 plan will offer 300GB per month. Earlier, these two packs offered 135GB and 220GB a month respectively.

To recall, the Nirvana Rs. 499 plan now offers 40GB data a month, Rs. 699 Plan now offers 50GB of data a month and in the Rs. 999 Plan, subscribers can avail up to 80GB data. Additionally, subscribers get unlimited calling benefits and 100 SMS messages per day limits in all the above plans.

To note, the plans are eligible for Idea data rollover scheme. Subscribers can store up to 200GB maximum data in plans below Rs. 1,299 and the rest of the plans provide options up to 500GB.

Apart from these benefits, all Nirvana plans give Idea postpaid users free access to 12 months of Idea Music, Idea Movies, and Idea Games. The plans offer between 4 to 12 months of a magazine subscription, and a 4-month subscription to Idea Phone Secure.

The Idea Nirvana postpaid plans also offer the ease of family plans for up to 5 connections. Users, under this offer, could avail all benefits of the individual plans and get a 20 percent additional discount on the total bill rental.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Idea, Idea Cellular, Postpaid, Postpaid Plans, Telecom
Elon Musk's Space Tesla May Crash Into Earth in the Next Million Years
Essential Phone Halo Gray Variant Launched, Comes With Amazon Alexa Assistant Built-In
Idea Revises Nirvana Postpaid Plans to Provide More Data Per Month
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
pricee
TRENDING
  1. LG G6 Successor to Release in June, Won't Be Branded as G7: Report
  2. Reliance Jio Rs. 2,200 Cashback Offer: List of Eligible Smartphones
  3. WhatsApp 'Full Feature' Money Transfer Service Launching in India
  4. Jio Offering Rs. 2,200 Cashback, Double Data to Redmi Note 5 Buyers
  5. BSNL Unveils New Unlimited Voice Calling Recharges at Rs. 99, Rs. 319
  6. Google Tez Now Lets You Pay Your Utility Bills
  7. Snapchat Redesign Defended by CEO, Says 'Celebrities Aren't Your Friends'
  8. Samsung Hints at New Camera Features for Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+
  9. Samsung Galaxy S9 Early Impressions Posted on Reddit, Tipping Details
  10. Some Google Pixel 2 Users Report Battery Issues After February Update
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.