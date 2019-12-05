Jio has finally revealed its revised prepaid recharge plans following a tariff hike from rivals, Airtel and Vodafone Idea. The price of Jio prepaid plans has been increased by up to 39 percent, and the new ‘All-in-One' plans will go into effect starting December 6 for Jio subscribers in India. Jio's updated recharge plans start at Rs. 129 and go all the way up to Rs. 2,199. Here's a comparison of how Jio new prepaid plans stack against the recharge plans offered by Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

Jio Rs. 199 plan vs Airtel Rs. 148 plan vs Vodafone Idea Rs. 149 plan

The Rs. 199 Jio prepaid recharge plan offers a validity of 28 days with 1.5GB of high-speed data per day, 100 SMS messages per day, and unlimited voice calls (FUP of 1,000 minutes for off-net calls). In comparison, Airtel's Rs. 148 plan has a validity of 28 days with unlimited voice calls (FUP of 1,000 minutes for off-net calls), 1.5GB of high-speed data per day, and 100 SMS messages per day. The rival Rs. 149 plan from Vodafone Idea gives unlimited voice calls (FUP of 1,000 mins for off-net calls), 1.5GB of data per day, and 100 SMS messages per day with a validity of 28 days. So, while Airtel and Vodafone Idea plans are priced almost the sale, Jio plan costs Rs. 50 more.

Jio Rs. 249 plan vs Airtel Rs. 248 plan vs Vodafone Idea Rs. 249 plan

The Rs. 249 plan offered by Jio has a validity of 28 days and its benefits include 100 SMS messages per day, unlimited calling (FUP of 1,000 minutes for off-net calls), and 2GB of high-speed data per day. The competing Rs. 248 plan offered by Airtel has a validity of 28 days and its perks include unlimited voice calls (FUP of 1,000 minutes for off-net calls), 1.5GB of high-speed data per day, and 100 SMS messages per day. On the other hand, the Rs. 249 plan by Vodafone Idea has a validity of 28 days and its benefits include 1.5GB of highs-speed data per day, daily 100 SMS messages, and unlimited voice calls (FUP of 1,000 mins for off-net calls). In this case, Jio plan wins with more high-speed data per day.

Jio Rs. 349 plan vs Airtel Rs. 298 plan vs Vodafone Idea Rs. 299 plan

Jio Rs. 349 plan comes with a validity of 28 days and its bundled benefits include 3GB of high-speed data per day, unlimited voice calling (FUP of 1,000 minutes for off-net calls), and 100 SMS messages each day. The comparable Rs. 298 plan by Airtel offers a validity of 28 days and with 2GB of daily high-speed data, unlimited voice calls (FUP of 1,000 minutes for off-net calls) and 100 SMS messages per day. Vodafone Idea's Rs. 299 plan will also last for 28 days, offering 2GB of daily data, unlimited calling (FUP of 1,000 mins for off-net calls), and 100 SMS messages per day. In this comparison as well, Jio plan offers more daily high-speed data.

Jio Rs. 599 plan vs Airtel Rs. 598 plan vs Vodafone Idea Rs. 599 plan

Jio's Rs. 599 plan has a validity of 84 days and brings benefits such as 100 SMS messages quota for each day, 2GB of high-speed data per day, and unlimited voice calls (FUP of 3,000 minutes for off-net calls). The Rs. 598 plan offered by Airtel has a validity of 84 days and its perks include 1.5GB of daily high-speed data, and 100 SMS messages per day, and unlimited voice calls (FUP of 3,000 minutes for off-net calls). The rival Rs. 599 plan by Vodafone Idea also offers a validity of 84 days and provides 1.5GB of high-speed data per day, 100 SMS messages each day, and unlimited voice calls (FUP of 1,000 mins for off-net calls).

Jio Rs. 1,299 plan vs Airtel Rs. 1,498 plan vs Vodafone Idea Rs. 1,499 plan

The revised Rs. 1,299 plan by Jio has a validity of 365 days, and for that price, it offers 24GB of total high-speed data, 100 SMS messages each day, and unlimited calling facility (FUP of 12,000 minutes for off-net calls). In comparison, Airtel's Rs. 1,498 plan also has a validity of 365 days and offers benefits such as 3,600 SMS messages, 24GB of total high-speed data, and unlimited voice calls (FUP for off-net calls). On the other hand, Vodafone Idea's Rs. 1,499 365-day plan offers 3,600 SMS messages, unlimited voice calls (FUP of 12,000 mins for off-net calls), and 24GB of high-speed data.

Jio Rs. 2,199 plan vs Airtel Rs. 2,398 plan vs Vodafone Idea Rs. 2,399 plan

The Rs. 2,199 plan offered by Jio has a validity of 365 days and its benefits include 1.5GB of high-speed daily data allowance, unlimited calling (FUP of 12,000 minutes for off-net calls), and 100 SMS messages per day. Rival Airtel's Rs. 2,398 plan has a validity of 365 days and offers 1.5GB of daily high-speed data, 100 SMS messages each day, and unlimited voice calls (FUP for off-net calls). The Rs. 2,399 plan by Vodafone Idea comes with a validity of 365 days, and provides benefits that include 1.5GB of high-speed data per day, 100 SMS messages per day, and unlimited calling (FUP of 12,000 mins for off-net calls).

In addition to the aforementioned plans, Jio also offers six other ‘All-in-One Plans' that don't have competing plans from Airtel or Vodafone Idea.