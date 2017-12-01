Fulfilling the demand of heavy-data subscribers and taking on competitors like Reliance Jio and Vodafone, Bharti Airtel has now launched a new prepaid tariff that is priced at Rs. 199 and comes with a validity of 28 days. The new Rs. 199 pack comes days after Vodafone announced its new tariff of an identical denomination.

Under the new pack, Airtel is offering its prepaid subscribers unlimited local and STD calls, unlimited incoming calls on roaming, unlimited local and national SMS, and 1GB of 3G/4G data per day for 28 days at a charge of Rs. 199. All these benefits are applicable to both existing and new Airtel prepaid subscribers.

It is worth noting here that the new Rs. 199 tariff is available only in select circles, including Chennai, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Karnataka. Also, the pack is yet to be available through My Airtel app for all subscribers in the selected circles. You can, however, get the pack directly from Airtel's site that lists all its benefits and provides online recharge option.

Earlier this week, Vodafone launched its Rs. 199 prepaid pack with benefits such as 1GB data per day with a validity of 28 days. The Pune-based telco also offered unlimited local and STD calls albeit with a limit of up to 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week. If the limit exceeds, subscribers will be charged at 30 paisa per minute for subsequent calls. Unlike the latest pack by Airtel, the Rs. 199 pack by Vodafone is limited to its Delhi NCR circle.

In addition to the new unlimited pack, Airtel has reportedly launched a pack of Rs. 157 that offers 3GB of 3G/4G data for 27 days. This pack is yet to be listed on Airtel's site. However, folks at Telecom Talk have spotted its existence through My Airtel app.

Airtel is also offering 1GB data for a day at Rs. 49 to let its prepaid subscribers have enough quota to stream online videos or download games or any other content from the Web. The Rs. 49 pack is available from My Airtel app.