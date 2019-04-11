The launch of the Vivo V15 and the Vivo V15 Pro in India was followed by the announcement of a Jio offer that provides benefits worth Rs. 10,000, and up to 3.3TB of data, to Jio subscribers purchasing either of the Vivo smartphones. Reliance Jio has now revealed the complete breakdown of the “Jio Vivo Cricket Offer” on the Vivo V15 and the Vivo V15 Pro for Jio subscribers. The total benefits worth Rs. 10,000 will be credited in the form of recharge cashback amounting to Rs. 6,000, while the rest of the benefits can be availed in the form of coupons from partners like Paytm, Myntra, and Cleartrip among others.

A net 60 percent of the benefits under the “Jio Vivo Cricket Offer” will be offered in the form of cashback on the Rs. 299 prepaid recharge which offers 3GB of data per day. Cashback worth Rs. 150 each will be credited for 40 recharge cycles on the Rs. 299 prepaid plan. The remaining benefits worth Rs. 4,000 will be credited in the form of coupons from partner companies. Listed below is the complete breakdown of the benefits:

• Cashback value per recharge: 150; No. of vouchers: 40; Total benefit: Rs. 6,000

• Paytm cashback worth Rs. 1,000 on flight booking

• Maximum discount of Rs. 100 on Behrouz Biryani

• Maximum discount of Rs. 100 on Faasos

• Maximum discount of Rs. 150 on Myntra

• Maximum discount of Rs. 500 on Firstcry.com

• Maximum discount of Rs. 1,200 on ZoomCar

• Maximum cashback of Rs. 750 on domestic hotel booking and Rs. 1,000 on international hotel bookings in Cleartrip wallet.

As for eligibility, all existing or new Jio subscribers who have purchased the Vivo V15 or the Vivo V15 Pro on or between March 6 and June 3 will be eligible for the Jio Vivo Cricket offer. Moreover, the benefits are non-transferable must be redeemed before May 31st, while the Cleartrip wallet cash will only be good for a span of 60 days before expiration.

The company also detailed up to 3.3TB of data for users, and this is simply the benefit of the Jio Rs. 299 plan - 3GB per day for 28 days for 40 recharge cycles, translates to 3,360GB - or roughly 3.3TB of data. As we mentioned, Jio had detailed the offer around the availability of the Vivo V15 and has finally announced the complete terms and conditions.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.