Jio to Get Rs. 11,367 Crores Investment From US-Based PE Firm Vista Equity Partners

Vista investment follows similar announcements from Facebook and another US-based private equity firm Silver Lake.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 May 2020 09:13 IST
Jio to Get Rs. 11,367 Crores Investment From US-Based PE Firm Vista Equity Partners

Facebook and Silver Lake have already announced plans to take stakes in Jio

Highlights
  • Facebook and Silver Lake have announced plans to take stakes in Jio
  • This values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore
  • The enterprise value of Jio stands at Rs 5.16 lakh crore now

Reliance Industries said on Friday private equity firm Vista Equity Partners would invest Rs. 11,367 crore in its Jio platforms for a 2.32 percent stake.

"This investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore," Reliance said in a statement.

Facebook and Silver Lake have already announced plans to take stakes in Jio.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Vista Equity Partners
Samsung Brings 20,000 Retailers Online to Boost Smartphone Sales
