Reliance Industries said on Friday private equity firm Vista Equity Partners would invest Rs. 11,367 crore in its Jio platforms for a 2.32 percent stake.

"This investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore," Reliance said in a statement.

Facebook and Silver Lake have already announced plans to take stakes in Jio.

