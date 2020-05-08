Reliance Industries said on Friday private equity firm Vista Equity Partners would invest Rs. 11,367 crore in its Jio platforms for a 2.32 percent stake.
"This investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore," Reliance said in a statement.
Facebook and Silver Lake have already announced plans to take stakes in Jio.
© Thomson Reuters 2020
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement