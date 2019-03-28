Technology News

Jio Usage as Primary Voice SIM Increased in 2018: UBS

28 March 2019
Highlights

  • 92 percent of Jio subscribers used the network for voice calls
  • Airtel's usage as the primary data SIM increased to 95 percent
  • The survey was carried out in 13 cities of India

The use of Reliance Jio SIM cards as the primary network for voice calls by multi-SIM holders increased in 2018, a UBS report said.

Around 92 percent of the Jio subscribers used the network for voice calls during December 2018-January 2019, compared to 83 percent of the subscribers in March-April 2018, the report said.

Further, survey carried out in 13 cities of the country showed that Airtel's usage as the primary data SIM increased to 95 percent during the December-January period from 83 percent in March-April 2018.

The survey was carried out in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Nagpur, Patna, Vishakhapatnam, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Alwar, Salem, Raipur and Allahabad.

The report also said that Jio Phone's share of feature phone users was at 11 percent of the total Jio subscribers during the period under review compared to 17 percent during March-April 2018.

