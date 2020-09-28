Jio Blocking Twitch Streams During IPL 2020 Cricket Matches, Users Report

Jio users are taking to the Internet with complaints about Twitch being blocked by the telecom operator. Both Reliance Jio and Jio Fiber subscribers are reporting of this issue. Users report that this arbitrary blockage began around the same time as IPL 2020 cricket tournament kicked off. Few Twitch members are reportedly streaming IPL matches, and these streams claim to have had over 1.5 lakh viewers. This year, Hotstar has bagged the ‘exclusive digital streaming' rights for all the cricket matches in IPL and users believe that Jio is blocking Twitch to prevent users from watching these pirated streams.

Jio users have taken to Reddit and India Broadband Forum to complain of the blocking of Twitch streams. This issue seems to be prevalent for Hathway Fiber subscribers as well. Users claim that streams stop working in the evening, typically around the time when the IPL 2020 cricket match is about to start. We have contacted Jio regarding the nature of this blockage, and will update this copy when we hear back.

Twitch is a live streaming platform and it is known well in the gaming community for live game streaming. However, few members were streaming IPL 2020 matches as well, and these streams are attracting massive views. One such stream is reported to have gotten 1.5 lakh viewers. Users claim that Jio may be blocking Twitch due to these live streams as IPL matches streaming rights are exclusive to Disney+ Hotstar.

To watch IPL 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar, people have to subscribe to company's annual VIP subscription at the least that costs about Rs. 399. This plan is also bundled with several Jio and Airtel prepaid plans as well, making IPL matches streaming free for those who buy these select plans.

Even after these many options, subscribers are using Twitch to watch IPL matches for free. As mentioned, Jio has not offered any clarity on this matter as of yet.

