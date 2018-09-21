NDTV Gadgets360.com

Jio TV to Stream All Televised India Cricket Matches Free for 5 Years

, 21 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Jio TV to Stream All Televised India Cricket Matches Free for 5 Years

The Jio TV app is available for Android and iOS

Highlights

  • Jio and Star India has a new partnership for 5 years
  • It covers T20s, ODIs, Tests, and domestic BCCI tournaments
  • Rival app Airtel TV also streams cricket matches

The Jio TV app will let subscribers of the telecom operator stream all televised India cricket matches for the next 5 years as part of a deal it has signed with broadcaster Star India. As per the new deal, Jio TV users get the option to stream T20, One Day Internationals, test matches, and domestic BCCI tournaments on the app. Of course, the matches will be streamed on Hotstar — the video streaming app owned by Star India — as well. Airtel TV also streams select cricket matches of the Indian cricket team on its app. Jio in a statement to the media said this is the first time ever that cricket production, a streaming platform, and a high-speed data network have come together to “deliver the best of cricketing content with connectivity to benefit the Indian consumers.”

To watch cricket matches on the Jio TV app, users must have an active Jio number. There are no additional charges to pay in order to access the live match stream as the app is part of the suite of free content apps that the operator provides to all Prime customers. The app is available for Android and iOS. The operator has a 4G-only network and became the second-largest standalone operator in the country this July after it gained more than 11 million new users in a single month, leapfrogging Vodafone and Idea, as per TRAI data. Of course, the joint Vodafone Idea Limited entity still dwarves it in terms of user base.

About the Jio-Star partnership, Akash Ambani, Director, Jio said, “Every Indian must have access to the best sporting events as well as quality and affordable bandwidth to consume the content. With this partnership, we intend to address both these objectives of providing the best sporting content with the best digital infrastructure to the Jio users.”

“Over the last five years, we have re-invented the sports experience in India across screens, both television and digital. And, with a new partner in Reliance Jio, we will have even more opportunities to raise the bar for cricket fans,” said Sanjay Gupta, Managing Director, Star India.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Telecom Industry Has Revived, India Moving Towards 5G: PM Modi
Pricee
Jio TV to Stream All Televised India Cricket Matches Free for 5 Years
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Realme 2 Pro Will Be Exclusive to Flipkart; Leaked Benchmark Shows Specs
  2. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets MIUI 10 Stable Global ROM Update: How to Download
  3. Galaxy A7 (2018) Is Samsung's First Phone With a Triple Rear Camera Setup
  4. Redmi Note 6 Pro Price, Specifications Revealed via AliExpress Listing
  5. iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max India Pre-Orders Begin via Flipkart, Airtel, Jio
  6. Nokia 5.1 Plus India Price Announcement on September 24, Flipkart Says
  7. Nokia 7.1 Plus With Display Notch Leaked Ahead of HMD's October 4 Event
  8. Nokia 7 Plus Gets Google's Digital Wellbeing Feature
  9. OnePlus 6T Set to Launch Soon, New Leak Suggests No Triple Rear Cameras
  10. Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL Listed on JD.com in China, Price Tipped
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.