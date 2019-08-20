Jio Tops 4G Download Speed in July, Vodafone Leads on Upload Speeds: TRAI

Reliance Jio has topped the 4G download speed chart and Vodafone the 4G upload one in July, according to the MySpeed portal of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Reliance Jio continued to lead the average 4G download speeds last month. Jio achieved 21Mbps average download speed in July, witnessing an improvement from 17.6Mbps in June, the TRAI MySpeed portal revealed.

Jio was the fastest 4G operator in 2018 with the highest average download speed in all 12 months, and this year again, it has topped the list in all seven months so far.

State-run BSNL topped in the 3G speed category. Bharti Airtel dipped in July to 8.8Mbps from 9.2Mbps in June, according to the data published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Download (left) and upload speeds (right) provided by telecom operators

Photo Credit: TRAI

Though Vodafone and Idea Cellular have merged their businesses and now operate as Vodafone Idea, TRAI has published their network performance separately.

The average 4G download speed on the Vodafone network also dipped to 7.7Mbps in July, from 7.9Mbps in June. Idea registered a marginal improvement in average download speed from 6.1Mbps in June to 6.6Mbps in July.

Vodafone topped the average 4G upload speed chart with 5.8Mbps in July, an improvement from 5.7Mbps in June.

Idea and Airtel networks registered slight decline in average 4G upload speed in July at 5.3Mbps and 3.2Mbps, respectively, while Jio witnessed improvement with 4.3Mbps average upload speed. The average speed is computed by TRAI based on data it collects with the help of its MySpeed application on real-time basis.