Reliance Jio has started to tag its plans with new banners or labels like Best Sellers, Super Value, and Trending. These banners aim to help subscribers understand what others are purchasing and make more informed decisions regarding their next recharge. For instance, the Super Value banner seems to indicate that the prepaid plan offers a “bang for the buck.” The Best Seller tag suggests that it is one of the popular prepaid plans among subscribers, and Trending hints that the plan may be most in-demand currently.

Jio has tagged four prepaid plans under the Best Seller banner, two prepaid plans in the Super Value banner, and one prepaid plan under the Trending banner. These new banners are showing up on the company site. They were first spotted by Telecom Talk. Specifically, the Trending banner has been awarded to the Rs. 349 prepaid plan that offers 3GB daily high-speed data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS messages per day for a validity of 28 days. It also offers free subscription to Jio suite of apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity and JioCloud.

The Super Value banner has been given to two Jio prepaid plans priced at – Rs. 249 and Rs. 2,599. The Rs. 249 plan offers 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS messages per day for a validity of 28 days. The Rs. 2,599 Jio plan, on the other hand, offers 2GB daily data with additional 10GB data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS messages per day, for a validity of 365 days. This plan also bundles a free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription worth Rs. 399.

Lastly, Jio has awarded the Best Seller banner to plans priced at – Rs. 199, Rs. 555, Rs. 599, and Rs. 2,399. The Rs. 199 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB data per day, 100 SMS messages per day, and unlimited voice calling benefits for 28 days. The Rs. 555 prepaid plan offers the same benefits as the Rs. 199 prepaid plan but the validity is extended to 84 days. The Rs. 599 prepaid plan, on the other hand, offers 2GB daily data, 100 SMS messages per day, and unlimited voice calling for 84 days. Whereas the Rs. 2,399 prepaid plan offers yearlong validity with the same benefits as the Rs. 599 plan. All of the above-mentioned plans offer free subscriptions to Jio suite of apps as well.

