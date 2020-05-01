Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has announced that Jio subscriber base has reached 38.75 crore. In its financial and operational performance report ending March 31, the conglomerate revealed that Reliance Jio added over 1.75 crore subscribers in the January to March 2020 quarter. The report also states that 8.08 crore subscribers have been added by Reliance Jio in the financial year 2019 – 2020. These numbers include wireless and wireline data subscribers across the country.

Reliance Jio showed 26.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth, and a net addition of 8.08 crore subscribers in one year. To recall, the total number of Reliance Jio subscribers in the financial year ending March 2019 was at 30.67 crores.

RIL also noted that the average revenue per user (ARPU) for Jio during the last financial quarter of 2019-2020 was Rs. 130.6 per subscriber per month. Further, the report notes that the total wireless data traffic during the quarter was 1,284 crores GB, and this amounts to a 34.3 percent YoY growth. Additionally, the total voice traffic during the quarter was 87,634 crores minutes that amounts to 21.0 percent YoY growth.

To tackle the pandemic, Reliance Jio recently introduced the Jio POS-Lite app to enable Jio subscribers earn income by recharging for others. The JioPOS Lite app offers 4.16 percent commission to Jio Partners for recharging other numbers. The telco has also extended the incoming call validity for all its users to support them during the coronavirus lockdown.

The company has also unveiled a new JioMeet video conferencing platform to tackle the rising popularity of Zoom and Google Meet. However, the commercial release of this service is not known at the moment. JioMart also introduced a new WhatsApp Order Booking Service during the lockdown. A new dedicated JioMart WhatsApp number has been launched, and it is now taking orders for essential goods and promising availability within 48 hours. This new service comes just a week after Facebook picked up a 9.99 percent stake in Reliance Jio.