Technology News
loading

Jio Added Most Subscribers in April, Airtel and Vodafone Idea Lost Users

Airtel lost 32.89 lakh subscribers.

By | Updated: 25 June 2019 10:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Jio Added Most Subscribers in April, Airtel and Vodafone Idea Lost Users

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Jio

Continuing its growth trend, Reliance Jio added around 80.82 lakh subscribers in April, showed data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday. Jio's subscriber base stood at around 31.48 crores at the end of April, it said. State-run BSNL was the only other gainer with over 2.28 lakh new subscribers taking its total tally to around 11.59 crore.

The total number of wireless subscribers (GSM, CDMA, and LTE) increased 0.04 percent from 116.18 crores in March to 116.23 crore at the end of April.

"The wireless subscription in urban areas increased from 650.49 million (65.04 crores) at the end of March 2019 to 652.35 million (65.23 crores) at the end of April 2019. However, in the rural area, it declined from 511.32 million (51.13 crores) to 509.95 million (50.99 crores) during the month. The monthly growth rates of urban and rural wireless subscription were 0.29 percent and (-) 0.27 percent respectively," the TRAI report said.

The other major service providers, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (VIL), further eroded their subscriber base in April.

Bharti Airtel lost 32.89 lakh subscribers pulling its subscriber base down to around 32.19 crore, while the Vodafone Idea, the largest company in terms of subscriptions, lost 15.82 lakh connections taking its tally to around 39.32 crore subscribers.

In March, Mobile subscriber base of Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel declined by nearly 145 lakh and 151 lakh respectively, totalling nearly 300 million subscribers as of March over the previous month, while Reliance Jio added 94 lakh users, according to the TRAI data.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea
Apple Says It Collects Fee on Less Than 1 Percent of Spotify’s Subscribers
Facebook Faces Trial Over Data Breach Affecting 30 Million Users
Honor Smartphones
Jio Added Most Subscribers in April, Airtel and Vodafone Idea Lost Users
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Apple iPhone 8
TRENDING
  1. Mi CC9, Mi CC9e Price, Specifications, and Live Photo Leak Online
  2. Bill Gates Says Microsoft Losing to Android Was His 'Greatest Mistake'
  3. Redmi K20, Redmi 7A, Redmi 7 Custom ROMs Get a Head Start
  4. RHA T20 Bluetooth Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  5. OnePlus TV Tipped to Debut Soon
  6. Spider-Man: Far From Home Alleged Spoilers Leaked on Reddit, 4chan
  7. Realme 64-Megapixel Camera Phone With Quad Cameras Showcased
  8. Raspberry Pi 4 With 3x Faster CPU, Dual 4K Display Outputs Launched
  9. BSNL, Jio Only Telecom Operators to Add Subscribers in April, TRAI Reveals
  10. BSNL Offering Free Access to Hotstar Premium With Its New Broadband Plan
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.