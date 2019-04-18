Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) has published its quarterly earnings report for its fiscal fourth quarter, ending March 31, alongside parent company Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). Jio detailed financial and operational performance figures for the quarter, and in terms of the latter, the biggest highlight is that Jio reported a subscriber base of 306.7 million, a net addition of 26.6 million subscribers in the quarter. Other metrics revealed by the company include average revenue per user (ARPU), total wireless data traffic and voice traffic in the period, as well as churn rate.

As we mentioned, with a subscriber base of 306.7 million as at the end of the January-March quarter, Jio reported net additions of 26.6 million subscribers, and also provided a gross addition figure of 33.2 million. It said the gross additions figures were affected by a “modest disruption in previous quarter due to transition to the new KYC process.” As for subscriber churn rate, the company claims it has the lowest churn in the industry at 0.75 percent per month. To recall, at the end of the October-December quarter, Jio had reported a subscriber base of 280.01 million, with a net addition of 27.9 million in the period.

Jio reports that its ARPU for the quarter was Rs. 126.2 per subscriber per month, saying it was likely highest in the industry. Its total wireless data traffic was at 9.56 billion gigabytes (GB), driven by average data consumption per user per month of 10.9GB. Video consumption is said to have driven most of the usage, increasing to 5 billion hours per month. The total voice traffic was 724.14 billion minutes, thanks to an average voice consumption of 823 minutes per user per month.

The company in its quarterly results statement added that the Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama offer continued to drive “first time data users to the Jio network.” It also said that Jio GigaFiber services were now being rolled out across 1,600 cities. Jio also revealed that during the quarter, the RIL Group acquired a “majority equity stake” in Reverie Language Technologies Private Limited, adding that the “end-to-end voice technology stack of Reverie would be used for delivering a complete multilingual user experience across consumer platforms.”

Commenting on the results, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited said: “We at Jio are truly overwhelmed and proud to now serve over 300 million subscribers. Growth in data and voice traffic at this scale has been unparalleled. Jio's network is one of the largest mobile data networks in the world carrying over 3 Exabytes of data every month at unmatched download speeds. Jio 4G LTE network would soon cover every district, taluk, gram panchayat and village of India with targeted population coverage of 99 percent. Our constant endeavour is to offer gold standard digital experience to all our users across the country.”