Jio Gets Rs. 5,656 Crores Investment From PE Giant Silver Lake

Jio-Silver Lake deal comes after Facebook said it would spend Rs. 43,574 crores to buy a 9.99 percent stake in Jio Platforms.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 May 2020 10:09 IST
Highlights
  • Private equity giant Silver Lake is investing in Jio Platforms
  • Silver Lake deal follows a Jio-Facebook deal last month
  • Jio Platform is being valued at Rs. 4.90 lakh crores in new deal

Reliance Industries Ltd said on Monday private equity firm Silver Lake will invest Rs. 5,656 crores ($746.74 million) in its digital arm, giving it a valuation of Rs. 4.90 lakh crores. The deal comes days after Facebook said it would spend Rs. 43,574 crores to buy a 9.99 percent stake in Jio Platforms - the digital services entity that houses Reliance's telecoms arm Jio Infocomm, as well as its news, movie and music apps, along with other businesses.

The deal adds to a flurry of fund raising activity announced by the oil-to-telecoms group in recent weeks including a $7 billion (roughly Rs. 52,900 crores) share sale, as it aims to eliminate $21.4 billion (roughly Rs. 1.61 lakh crores) net debt by the end of this year.

Reliance on Thursday reported a 39 percent fall in March quarter profit, hit by a sharp fall in oil prices and lower fuel demand, and said at the time that had received investor interest for a Facebook-like deal. Not further detail were provided.

The Rs. 5,665 crores deal with Silver Lake values Jio Platforms - the digital services entity that houses Reliance's telecoms arm Jio Infocomm and other businesses, at Rs. 4.90 lakh crores, Reliance said in a regulatory filing.

It represents a 12.5 percent premium to the equity valuation of the Facebook investment.

Facebook said in April it will buy a 9.99 percent stake in Jio Platforms, looking to capitalize on WhatsApp's extensive reach in the country and roll out services for India's grocers and small businesses.

Shares in the Mumbai-based conglomerate, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, were trading down 1 percent in a broader Mumbai market  that was down 4.2 percent as of 09:34am IST.

Developing story, check back for more.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Jio, Silver Lake, Facebook
