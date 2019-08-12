Technology News
loading

Jio Set-Top Box Unveiled to Support 'Console-Like' Gaming, MR Experiences

Reliance Jio also announced Jio HoloBoard MR headset that will carry an "extremely affordable price".

By | Updated: 12 August 2019 14:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Jio Set-Top Box Unveiled to Support 'Console-Like' Gaming, MR Experiences

Reliance Jio is set to bring MR to the mainstream through its Jio Fiber service

Highlights
  • Reliance Jio announced Jio Set Top Box at RIL's 42nd AGM
  • Jio Set Top Box is touted to support "almost all gaming controllers"
  • Jio HoloBoard MR headset has been designed in partnership with Tesseract

Reliance Jio at the 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Monday announced the launch of the 4K-supported Jio Set-Top Box that will enable newer entertainment and gaming experiences. The new set-top box is touted to accept the broadcast cable TV signals from local cable operators (LCOs). Additionally, the Mumbai-headquartered company showed off at its AGM that the Jio Set Top Box is capable of delivering console-like gaming using Jio Fiber service. The company also demonstrated its developments towards mixed reality (MR).

"Television service in India is a classic small-business success story where local cable operators or LCOs played a pioneering role," said RIL's Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh D Ambani while addressing the AGM. "In recent years, competition from DTH operators have threatened the viability of nearly one lakh LCOs who still operate across India. As firm supporters of local and small businesses, Jio wanted to ensure that these LCOs continued to serve their communities."

Reliance Jio already has three multiple system operators (MSOs) on board, namely Hathway, Den, and GTPL, that will help bring the newly launched Jio Set-Top Box to various Indian homes. Ambani in his statement mentioned that the Jio Set-Top Box is capable of accepting the broadcast cable TV signals from the existing LCO partners. Further, he highlighted that the company is in plans to extend its existing partnership to all LCOs across the country.

jio set top box ril agm Jio Set Top Box

RIL's Chairman Mukesh D Ambani said at the AGM the Jio Set Top Box is designed to accept broadcast signals from LCO partners

 

Directors of Reliance Jio Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani demonstrated major gaming capabilities of the Jio Set-Top Box. "This will be at par with the leading gaming platforms globally," asserted Akash Ambani, who briefly played FIFA 19 on stage to highlight multiplayer support on the device.

The Jio Set-Top Box is claimed to support "almost all gaming controllers" and can work using a virtual controller through a smartphone as well. The built-in graphics on the device are also touted to be at par with the best in the world game consoles. Right now though, there is some concern that Jio used a PC or Xbox One gameplay footage to show the graphics on stage. We've asked for Reliance Jio to comment on these observations. Further, the executives showed off that the Jio Set-Top Box offers gameplay in 4K and enables a "zero-latency gaming experience" using high-speed Jio Fiber network.

jio games set top box ril agm Jio Set Top Box Reliance Jio Jio

Jio Set Top Box is claimed to a "zero-latency gaming experience" using Jio Fiber network

 

Reliance Jio is working with all leading game publishers, including Tencent, Gameloft, and Microsoft among others, revealed Isha Ambani. The company is also in plans to provide "India's first multiplayer online network" to gamers through the Jio Set Top Box.

Alongside supporting gaming, the Jio Set-Top Box is capable of enabling mixed reality experiences. Reliance Jio has invested in startup Tesseract to kick off its MR offerings. At the AGM presentation, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani underlined three use cases, namely shopping, education, and entertainment.

"The use of MR in education will increase the level of engagement and understanding in students and can be applied to all disciplines," said Akash Ambani while presenting an MR-based educational project running through the Jio Set Top Box.

Reliance Jio is also enabling its Jio Cinema app to offer theatre-like movie screening on MR headsets. Further, Tesseract has enabled the company to develop the Jio HoloBoard as its native MR headset.

While specifics about the Jio HoloBoard are yet to be revealed, Reliance Jio is set to make the headset available for purchase in the market very soon at an "extremely affordable price".

The 4K-supported Jio Set-Top Box will be available for free to Jio Fiber customers who opt for annual plans. Furthermore, Jio Fiber will be available commercially in the country starting September 5.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Jio HoloBoard, Jio MR, Jio Set Top Box, RIL AGM, RIL, Jio Fiber, Jio GigaFiber, Jio, Mixed Reality
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Samsung Launches World's First 108-Megapixel Smartphone Camera Sensor in Partnership With Xiaomi
Honor Smartphones
Jio Set-Top Box Unveiled to Support 'Console-Like' Gaming, MR Experiences
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Deleted WhatsApp Messages? You Can Recover Them Using This Method
  2. Realme 5 to Launch in India on August 20, Flipkart Reveals
  3. Jio Fiber Commercial Launch Date and Other Announcements at Reliance AGM
  4. Mi A3 India Launch Teased Less Than a Month After Its Global Debut
  5. Jio Set-Top Box With Gaming, Mixed Reality Support Unveiled
  6. Jio GigaFiber Annual Subscribers to Get Free TVs: Live Updates
  7. OnePlus 7T Pro Is Now Tipped to Launch on October 15
  8. Sacred Games 2 Featurette Reveals Amruta Subhash’s New Character
  9. Samsung Galaxy M90 Leaks, Tipped to Be Based on Samsung Galaxy A90
  10. Is Vivo S1 a Better Buy Than the Redmi K20, Realme X?
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Invites Startups for Third Batch of Launchpad Accelerator India
  2. Google Nest Hub India Launch Tipped to Be as Early as Next Week, With Price Tag of Rs. 8,999
  3. Facebook, Instagram, YouTube Set to Face Heavy Fines in the UK Over Harmful Content: Report
  4. OnePlus 7T Pro Launch Now Tipped for October 15, Days After Live Image Leaks
  5. Samsung Galaxy A10s With Dual Rear Cameras, Octa-Core SoC Launched: Specifications
  6. Amazon Launches Marketplace Appstore in India
  7. ZTE 4G Hotspot Devices Affected by Security Vulnerabilities: Report
  8. NASA Demos Water-Powered Spacecraft Abilities in Earth Orbit
  9. Twitter Spotted Testing Search Bar for Direct Messages on App
  10. iPad Pro, iPad Lineup to Get Multiple Rear Cameras: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.