Jio Seeks Data Price Hiked to Rs. 20 per GB Over 6 Months

Jio said voice tariff should continue under forbearance as before as the same will affect the masses.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 6 March 2020 13:54 IST
Jio said the data floor price should also cover the bundled tariffs

Reliance Jio has proposed to TRAI that wireless data prices are gradually increased to Rs. 20 per GB from Rs. 15 per GB currently, after six to nine months while suggesting floor rate for data prices.

While advocating for TRAI's intervention to prescribe floor price for wireless data service, Jio said voice tariff should continue under forbearance as before as the same will affect the masses and will be difficult to implement.

In its response to the consultation paper of TRAI on 'Tariff issues in Telecom Services', the company said the typical Indian consumer is very price sensitive and target floor price should be implemented in 2-3 tranches so as to minimise the impact of increase in tariff.

It further said once data floor price is implemented, it should be uniformly implemented across all tariffs and applicable to all segments -- individuals and corporates.

The Mukesh Ambani company said the data floor price should also cover the bundled tariffs with clearly defined elements.

