After Jio and Airtel, Idea Offers Rs. 93 Plan with ‘Unlimited’ Calls, 1GB Data

04 January 2018
Highlights

  • Idea Rs. 93 prepaid pack has 10-day validity
  • The bundled calls are limited to 250 minutes a day, 1,000 minutes a month
  • It seems to be a segmented offering, not available to all users

Joining the league of Jio and Airtel, telecom operator Idea Cellular has launched a prepaid pack offering bundled calls and data at Rs. 93. The new Idea recharge pack is aimed at consumers who have higher calling requirements than data consumption, and thus seek an inexpensive plan with ‘unlimited calls’. However, like the Jio and Airtel offerings, the Idea pack has short-term validity as well – 10 days. While the comparable Jio plan offers 14-day validity and costs Rs. 98, the Airtel pack runs for 10 days and is priced at Rs. 93.

According to the official Idea Cellular website, the Rs. 93 prepaid pack will offer ‘unlimited’ local and STD calls, along with 1GB of 3G data for the 10-day period. There are no bundled SMSes, and the bundled calls are limited to 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week. Beyond this, customers are charged at 1 paisa per second for calls.

However, the plan is seems to be a segmented offering as the Idea website says the Rs. 93 recharge plan does not exist for several numbers. So subscribers are advised to check the official website or app once to make sure the plan is available for them.

This Idea plan comes just a week after Airtel launched its Rs. 93 recharge pack, which offers similar benefits but gives 100 SMSes per day on top. Jio, on the other hand, gives consumers more validity, free calls on roaming, 140 SMSes, and 150MB per day data (total 2.1GB) with its Rs. 98 prepaid pack, which was announced as part of the company’s Diwali tariff revision.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Best Prepaid Plans, Idea, Idea Cellular, Idea Rs. 93 Plan, Reliance Jio
Gadgets 360 Staff he resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Vodafone Offers Cashback Worth Rs. 1,500 With Select Samsung 4G Smartphones
Nissan Announces Brain-to-Vehicle Technology, Will Be Unveiled at CES 2018 Next Week
