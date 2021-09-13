Reliance Jio has introduced a new prepaid recharge plan for Jio Phone users. The new Jio Rs. 75 recharge plan is the cheapest plan currently offered by the telecom giant. The new recharge plan was announced after Reliance Jio discontinued its Rs. 39 and Rs. 69 recharge plans ahead of the launch of JioPhone Next. The two plans are no longer listed on the website or the MyJio app. However, the launch of JioPhone Next smartphone has been pushed to around Diwali 2021 that will take place on November 4 this year.

The new Jio Rs. 75 prepaid recharge plan for Jio Phone users brings 28 days of validity, 50 SMS per day, and access to a gamut of Jio apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. The new recharge plan also offers unlimited calls to any network and comes with 3GB of 4G data per month with a 200MB booster. After the discontinuation of the Rs. 39 and Rs. 69 plans, the Rs. 75 recharge plan is now the cheapest plan listed on the website and the MyJio app.

Reliance Jio recently made the announcement regarding the delay in the launch of the JioPhone Next. The smartphone is now said to be in advanced trials and will be ready in time for Diwali, falling on November 4, 2021. The delay in the announcement of JioPhone Next's price and delivery plans appears to be linked to the global chip shortage.

In June, Reliance Jio had announced that it was working to bring an ultra-affordable Android smartphone — being developed in collaboration with Google — to the Indian market.

The smartphone is said to have features like Android and Google Play store. A leak suggests that the phone may cost around Rs. 3,499 or $50.

Check out our Mobile Recharge Plans page to find out the best-suited plan for your mobile operator.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.