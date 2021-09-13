Technology News
Jio Rs. 75 Prepaid Recharge Plan for Jio Phone Users Launched: Details

Jio Rs. 75 prepaid recharge plans will still give Jio Phone users unlimited free calls to any network.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 13 September 2021 16:54 IST
Jio Phone was launched in India in July 2017

Highlights
  • Jio's new Rs. 75 plan comes with 28 days validity, 50 SMS per day
  • Users will get 3GB data per month and a 200MB booster
  • Jio's cheapest recharge plans will also come with all the Jio apps

Reliance Jio has introduced a new prepaid recharge plan for Jio Phone users. The new Jio Rs. 75 recharge plan is the cheapest plan currently offered by the telecom giant. The new recharge plan was announced after Reliance Jio discontinued its Rs. 39 and Rs. 69 recharge plans ahead of the launch of JioPhone Next. The two plans are no longer listed on the website or the MyJio app. However, the launch of JioPhone Next smartphone has been pushed to around Diwali 2021 that will take place on November 4 this year.

The new Jio Rs. 75 prepaid recharge plan for Jio Phone users brings 28 days of validity, 50 SMS per day, and access to a gamut of Jio apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. The new recharge plan also offers unlimited calls to any network and comes with 3GB of 4G data per month with a 200MB booster. After the discontinuation of the Rs. 39 and Rs. 69 plans, the Rs. 75 recharge plan is now the cheapest plan listed on the website and the MyJio app.

Reliance Jio recently made the announcement regarding the delay in the launch of the JioPhone Next. The smartphone is now said to be in advanced trials and will be ready in time for Diwali, falling on November 4, 2021. The delay in the announcement of JioPhone Next's price and delivery plans appears to be linked to the global chip shortage.

In June, Reliance Jio had announced that it was working to bring an ultra-affordable Android smartphone — being developed in collaboration with Google — to the Indian market.

The smartphone is said to have features like Android and Google Play store. A leak suggests that the phone may cost around Rs. 3,499 or $50.

Check out our Mobile Recharge Plans page to find out the best-suited plan for your mobile operator.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Jio Phone

Jio Phone

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Low upfront cost
  • 4G and VoLTE support
  • Jio Apps with free subscription
  • Excellent battery life
  • OTA update capability
  • Bad
  • Low quality screen
  • Plenty of fine print
Read detailed Jio Phone review
Display 2.40-inch
Processor Spreadtrum SC9820A (SPRD 9820A/QC8905)
Front Camera 0.3-megapixel
Rear Camera 2-megapixel
RAM 512MB
Storage 4GB
Battery Capacity 2000mAh
OS KAI OS
Resolution 240x320 pixels
Further reading: Reliance, Reliance Jio, Jio Recharge Plans, JioPhone Next, Jio, Jio prepaid
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
