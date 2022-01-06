Jio has revived its Rs. 499 prepaid recharge plan which comes bundled with Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription. The prepaid recharge plan is now the cheapest plan offered by Reliance's telecom division which come bundled with OTT platform subscriptions. Jio's Rs. 499 prepaid recharge plan was initially announced in August 2021 and in December was revised and hiked to Rs. 601 per month. The revived Rs. 499 prepaid recharge plan from Jio gives users a year's worth of Disney + Hotstar subscription.

As initially reported by TelecomTalk, Jio has revived its popular Rs. 499 prepaid recharge plan after discontinuing it last month. As per details on the website, the Rs. 499 prepaid recharge gets a validity of 28 days with daily 2GB high speed data limit. Once the limit is crossed, users will get only 64kbps of speed. Other benefits include unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day. The prepaid recharge plan is also listed on the MyJio app.

Listed under Cricket Plans, the main benefit bundled with Jio's Rs. 499 prepaid recharge plan is the year-long subscription of Disney+ Hotstar mobile. The mobile-only subscription costs Rs. 499 per year. Along with this, users will also get the regular subscription of JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. The Rs. 499 prepaid recharge plan was initially announced in August 2021.

In December, Jio revised the Rs. 499 prepaid recharge plan and hiked its price to Rs. 601. Alongside, Jio hiked the price for all Disney+ Hotstar plans. The Rs. 666 prepaid recharge plan was hiked to Rs. 799 and has a validity of 56 days. Similarly, the Rs. 888 prepaid recharge plan now costs Rs. 1,066 and comes with 84 days of validity and daily 2GB high speed data with additional 5GB data.

The two other plans that Jio revised in December include the Rs. 2,599 prepaid recharge plan and the data-only Rs. 549 prepaid recharge plan. The former now costs Rs. 3,119 and has a validity of 365 days. The latter now costs Rs. 659 and has a validity of 56 days.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.