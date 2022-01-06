Technology News
  • Jio Rs. 499 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 1 Year Disney+ Hotstar Subscription Revived: All the Details

Jio Rs. 499 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 1-Year Disney+ Hotstar Subscription Revived: All the Details

Jio Rs. 499 prepaid recharge plan comes with daily 2GB high speed data.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 6 January 2022 13:38 IST
Jio Rs. 499 prepaid recharge plan was initially announced in August 2021

Highlights
  • Jio Rs. 499 prepaid recharge plan comes with 28 days of validity
  • It is offered with unlimited voice calls, daily 100 SMS messages
  • Jio recently hiked the prices of its Disney+ Hotstar bundled plans

Jio has revived its Rs. 499 prepaid recharge plan which comes bundled with Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription. The prepaid recharge plan is now the cheapest plan offered by Reliance's telecom division which come bundled with OTT platform subscriptions. Jio's Rs. 499 prepaid recharge plan was initially announced in August 2021 and in December was revised and hiked to Rs. 601 per month. The revived Rs. 499 prepaid recharge plan from Jio gives users a year's worth of Disney + Hotstar subscription.

As initially reported by TelecomTalk, Jio has revived its popular Rs. 499 prepaid recharge plan after discontinuing it last month. As per details on the website, the Rs. 499 prepaid recharge gets a validity of 28 days with daily 2GB high speed data limit. Once the limit is crossed, users will get only 64kbps of speed. Other benefits include unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day. The prepaid recharge plan is also listed on the MyJio app.

Listed under Cricket Plans, the main benefit bundled with Jio's Rs. 499 prepaid recharge plan is the year-long subscription of Disney+ Hotstar mobile. The mobile-only subscription costs Rs. 499 per year. Along with this, users will also get the regular subscription of JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. The Rs. 499 prepaid recharge plan was initially announced in August 2021.

In December, Jio revised the Rs. 499 prepaid recharge plan and hiked its price to Rs. 601. Alongside, Jio hiked the price for all Disney+ Hotstar plans. The Rs. 666 prepaid recharge plan was hiked to Rs. 799 and has a validity of 56 days. Similarly, the Rs. 888 prepaid recharge plan now costs Rs. 1,066 and comes with 84 days of validity and daily 2GB high speed data with additional 5GB data.

The two other plans that Jio revised in December include the Rs. 2,599 prepaid recharge plan and the data-only Rs. 549 prepaid recharge plan. The former now costs Rs. 3,119 and has a validity of 365 days. The latter now costs Rs. 659 and has a validity of 56 days.

Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
