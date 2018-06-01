Jio has launched a new cashback offer for customers using the PhonePe service. The Jio prepaid subscribers will get a Rs. 50 cashback on purchasing the Rs. 399 recharge from the MyJio app and paying for the transaction with PhonePe. Being called the ‘Holiday Hungama’ offer, this cashback offer will run from June 1 to June 15. To recall, the Rs. 399 Jio recharge provides users with 1.5GB data per day for 84 days, along with freebies such as unlimited calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and access to the company’s apps. This is the latest offer by the operator to retain users as incumbents continue to launch new recharges to compete with it better.

Under the cashback Holiday Hungama offer, Jio provides Rs. 50 cashback to customers on buying the Rs. 399 prepaid pack. However, it should be noted that users will get the cashback only on their first PhonePe transaction - if a user has already paid for a recharge using PhonePe, they will not get the cashback. Users will have to select PhonePe as the payment option while making the transaction in order to receive the cashback. Notably, payments made using the PhonePe wallet balance will not be eligible for the cashback.

This cashback can be clubbed with the Rs. 50 discount vouchers Jio has provided to customers in the past, so a user will be able to get the Rs. 399 Jio recharge at an effective price of Rs. 299. This represents roughly a 25 percent discount over the pack’s price.

The popular Jio Rs. 399 recharge gives users a total of 126GB of 4G data for the entire 84-day validity period. Once the 1.5GB daily data limit is exhausted, users get Internet access at 64kbps. Along with data benefits, the plan comes with free local and STD calls, no charges for calls made on roaming outside the home circle, 100 text messages a day, and access to Jio apps.

This will be the second cashback offer Jio announces in a span of two days, after the Rs. 2,750 cashback offer it announced earlier today for Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) and Galaxy J7 Pro smartphones. It also comes weeks after the operator launched a Rs. 199 postpaid plan with 25GB data, its most affordable postpaid plan yet. Users recently also got 2GB per day free data ahead of the IPL 2018 final.