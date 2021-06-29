Jio Rs. 3,499 prepaid plan with a year's validity has been launched. The new annual plan can be spotted on both the website and the mobile app. It is present in the 3GB per day prepaid plan list and is the most expensive plan that Jio offers. The new plan comes with subscriptions to various Jio apps and services but no third party OTT platforms unlike the company's Rs. 2,599 annual plan that comes with Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription.

Reliance Jio silently added a new annual prepaid plan to its list that costs Rs. 3,499, which makes it the most expensive plan that the telco now offers. It has been updated on both the website and the MyJio mobile app. With the Rs. 3,499 plan, users get 365 days of validity and 3GB data per day, which amounts to 1,095GB of total data. After consuming 3GB data in a day, browsing speeds will drop to 64Kbps. You get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day.

As for the subscriptions, the Rs. 3,499 prepaid plan includes JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. Surprisingly, the plan does not include subscriptions to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, or any other third-party OTT platform.

Till now, there were no annual plans from Jio that offered 3GB data per day, and the Rs. 999 plan, which was the most expensive prepaid annual plan from the company, came with 85 days of validity and the same benefits as the Rs. 3,499 plan. Jio also offers a Rs. 401 prepaid plan that comes with 28 days of validity, 90GB total data (3GB daily), and 100 SMS per day, which also includes Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription.

Reliance recently had its 44th AGM wherein the company announced a new, ultra-affordable 4G phone jointly developed with Google called the JioPhone Next. The company also announced a Rs. 75,000-crore investment for setting up four “Giga” factories to make solar photovoltaic cells, green hydrogen, batteries, and fuel cells over the next three years. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani at the event also shared the coompany's 5G rollout plans and promised that Jio would be the first company to bring 5G service to India.

