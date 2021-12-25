Jio's Rs. 2,545 prepaid recharge plan has got a new, limited-period Happy New Year offer. The yearly prepaid plan from Jio that typically comes with a validity of 336 days is now getting 29 days of extra validity. This means the Jio Rs. 2,545 prepaid recharge plan will now last a full 365 days. It's a limited-time offer in the spirit of the New Year and can be availed by both existing and new Reliance Jio users. The plan comes with 1.5GB of high-speed data per day.

The Rs. 2,545 prepaid recharge from Jio offers unlimited voice calls, daily 100 SMS messages, high-speed data of 1.5GB on a daily basis, and validity of 336 days. First reported by TelecomTalk, Reliance's telecom arm Jio is now offering 29 days of additional validity with the plan at no additional cost. This brings the total validity of the plan to 365 days. The offer is available on Jio's website as well as the MyJio app.

Along with the aforementioned benefits, Jio's Rs. 2,545 prepaid recharge plan provides users with subscriptions of JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

The additional validity for the Rs. 2,545 prepaid recharge plan is only available for a limited period as the offer will expire on January 2, 2022. The additional validity makes the prepaid recharge plan from Jio one of the best offers for users looking for a long-term recharge plan.

Earlier this month, Jio also introduced its cheapest plan ever. The Re. 1 recharge plan has a validity of 1 day and gets 10MB of data. The plan is touted to be a value offering for users who don't want to purchase more data than they require.

