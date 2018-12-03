Telecom giant Reliance Jio has partnered with Indian classified advertising portal Quikr to offer cashback to customers purchasing refurbished smartphones from Quikr. Much like what users get with most new 4G VoLTE smartphones in India, Jio will now offer a cashback amount of up to Rs. 2,200 on purchase of Quikr Assured refurbished 4G VoLTE-enabled smartphone models. Similar to the previously available offer, the Rs. 2,200 cashback will be applicable on eligible Jio recharges of its Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 prepaid packs.

To avail the offer, you will need to purchase an eligible smartphone from the official Jio Quikr offer page on Quikr Bazaar, the company's marketplace. Once done, you will be required to either buy a new Jio prepaid SIM card or use your existing one and put it in the purchased smartphone. After that, recharge your SIM with one of the two - Rs. 198 or Rs. 299 recharge packs. You will then receive the Rs. 2,200 cashback in the form of multiple discount vouchers in your MyJio account. Users can choose smartphones from brands like Vivo, Motorola, Apple, Nokia, Coolpad, and more to be eligible for the offer. The offer is valid from November 29, 2018 to February 25, 2019.

To recall, the Rs. 198 Jio recharge pack comes with benefits including 2GB of 4G data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and free access to Jio's suite of apps. On the other hand, the Rs. 299 Jio recharge pack has benefits that include 3GB of 4G data per day, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS messages a day, and complimentary access to Jio apps.

Back in February this year, Reliance Jio had unveiled its Jio Football offer that brought an instant cashback of Rs. 2,200 to people buying a new 4G VoLTE smartphone and then activating a Jio SIM in it. Initially, the telecom operator had tied up with major smartphone companies including Samsung, Xiaomi, Asus, Motorola, Nokia, LG, Micromax, Panasonic, Huawei, BlackBerry, 10.or, and LYF.