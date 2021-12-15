Jio has silently introduced a new prepaid recharge plan. The new plan is also the cheapest prepaid recharge plan in the country and also by any network providers in the country. It costs Re. 1 and has a validity of 30 days. The cheapest recharge plan is great for users who don't want to purchase more data than required. Furthermore, the recharge plan is visible on the MyJio app but not on the website, at the time of writing. Jio has also revised its Rs. 119 prepaid recharge plan, making it the most affordable offering in its unlimited plans portfolio.

As initially reported by TelecomTalk, the Re. 1 prepaid recharge plan for Jio comes with 30 days of validity and 100MB of data. Once users consume the said data, they will get 64Kbps of Internet browsing speed.

Jio's new recharge plan can be found in the Value section under Other Plans in the MyJio app but not on the website. TelecomTalk also reports that recharging this plan, if used 10 times, would give users almost 1GB of high speed data which will still be cheaper than the dedicated 1GB data plan which costs Rs. 15 per month.

At this time, apart from Jio no other network provider in the country is offering a prepaid recharge plan that costs as little as the Re. 1 recharge plan. As mentioned earlier, this plan is great for users who don't want to purchase more data than they require. There is also no confirmation on how many users will be able to recharge with this plan at the moment.

Earlier this week, Jio silently revised its Rs. 119 prepaid recharge plan to include 300 SMS messages alongside 1.5GB high-speed data per day, and unlimited voice calls. It is essentially a revision of the Rs. 98 recharge plan which offered the same benefits. The difference in both plans, barring the price, is that the Rs. 119 plan has a validity of 14 days while the Rs. 98 plan was valid for 28 days.