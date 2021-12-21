Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Reliance Jio Gains Most Wireless Subscribers, Airtel Posts Best Proportion of VLR in October: TRAI

Reliance Jio Gains Most Wireless Subscribers, Airtel Posts Best Proportion of VLR in October: TRAI

Vi lost the most subscribers, over 964,000, in October.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 21 December 2021 17:34 IST
Reliance Jio Gains Most Wireless Subscribers, Airtel Posts Best Proportion of VLR in October: TRAI

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Jio

Jio captured 36.58 percent of the total wireless subscriber market

Highlights
  • Reliance Jio gained 1,761,137 wireless subscribers in October
  • Bharti Airtel lost 489,709 wireless subscribers
  • BSNL and MTNL get lower places in market share

Reliance Jio registered the highest monthly growth rate as well as net addition of wireless subscribers in the month of October as total wireless subscribers increased, registering a monthly growth rate of 0.02 percent, according to a report by TRAI. Bharti Airtel had the biggest proportion of active wireless subscribers (aka VLR subscribers) in the month of October. This was followed by Vi (Vodafone Idea) and Jio. PSUs like BSNL and MTNL registered the lowest VLR subscribers percentage, respectively.

TRAI's telecom subscription report for October showed that 996.47 million out of the total 1,166.30 million wireless subscribers were active on the date of peak VLR in the month of October. The proportion of these subscribers was 85.44 percent of the total wireless subscriber base. The total wireless subscribers increased from 1,166.02 million at the end of September to 1,166.30 million at the end of October, registering a monthly growth rate of 0.02 percent.

Incidentally, wireless subscriptions in urban areas decreased from 637.89 million to 637.44 million and increased from 528.13 million to 528.86 million in rural areas in a month. Monthly growth rates of urban and rural wireless subscription were - 0.07 percent and 0.14 percent, respectively.

When it comes to Access Service Provider-wise segregation, Jio commanded 36.58 percent of the total wireless subscriber market, and added the most (1,761,137) subscribers in October. The company has 84.03 percent proportion of its active wireless subscribers. Airtel is the second-largest telecom giant with 30.35 percent market share in terms of wireless subscribers. The company lost 489,709 wireless subscribers in October. However, it registered the biggest 97.78 percent proportion of its active wireless subscribers.

The third spot went to Vi which captured 23.04 percent of the total market share, lost the most (964,245) subscribers and registered 87.10 percent proportion of its active wireless subscribers. BSNL (9.73 percent market share) and MTNL (0.28 percent market share) lost wireless subscribers and registered losses in the month of October. In a nutshell, Jio registered a growth of 0.41 percent, Airtel registered 0.14 percent loss and Vodafone Idea registered 0.36 percent loss in wireless subscribers in the month of October.

Top five service providers constituted 98.69 percent market share of the total broadband (wired + wireless) subscribers at the end of October 2021. These service providers were Jio (430.75 million), Airtel (208.71 million), Vi (122.47 million), BSNL (24.57 million), and ACT (1.97 million), the report said. In the wired broadband service providers list, BSNL topped with 4.72 million subscribers, followed by Jio (4.16 million), Airtel (3.98 million), ACT (1.97 million), and Hathway (1.07 million).

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vi, Vodafone Idea, BSNL, Airtel, Reliance Jio, Jio, TRAI
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Indian Exchange CoinSwitch Kuber Adds Support for Five New Crypto Assets, Takes Total to 80
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Launch Date Tipped for January 2022, Pricing Details Surface Online

Related Stories

Reliance Jio Gains Most Wireless Subscribers, Airtel Posts Best Proportion of VLR in October: TRAI
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
  2. OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Taking Place in January: Pete Lau
  3. Oppo Find N First Impressions: Folding It the Right Way
  4. Xiaomi 12 Series Launch Date Confirmed for December 28
  5. Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Smartwatch, Noise Champ Smart Band Details Revealed
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s New Camera Feature Discovered in App Code: Report
  7. Oppo Find N Foldable Phone With Flexion Hinge Goes Official
  8. The Matrix Resurrections Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release in India
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. Apple to Reportedly Stop Supporting These Older iPhone Models With iOS 16
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12 Series Design Teased, Xiaomi 12 Pro Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  2. WhatsApp Indicators for End-to-End Encryption on Calls, Status Spotted to Be in the Works
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Launch Date Tipped for January 2022, Pricing Details Surface Online
  4. Reliance Jio Gains Most Wireless Subscribers, Airtel Posts Best Proportion of VLR in October: TRAI
  5. Indian Exchange CoinSwitch Kuber Adds Support for Five New Crypto Assets, Takes Total to 80
  6. Vi Users Can Now Get VIP, Premium Mobile Numbers Delivered to Their Doorstep For Free
  7. Google Maps Rolling Out ‘Area Busyness’ Feature to Help You Avoid Visiting Crowded Places
  8. Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts Coming to Amazon Prime Video in India on January 1, 2022
  9. Rockstar Games Announces Holiday Sale With Up to 70 Percent Discount on Popular PC Games
  10. OnePlus to Launch New Smart TVs in India, New 32-Inch and 43-Inch Models Expected: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com