Redmi Note 7 will go on sale in India today, at 12pm (Noon) IST via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. After Airtel, Reliance Jio has now revealed that Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro owners will able to get double data benefits on all recharges of Rs. 198 or above on its network. In addition to the double data, the Jio users with Redmi Note Series phones will also get cashback vouchers worth Rs. 2,400 in MyJio application with the Rs. 299 Jio recharge. Airtel also offers free double data benefits on select Airtel recharge packs as well as Airtel Thanks Benefits to the Redmi Note 7 Series buyers.

If the past double data benefit offers are any indication that Jio users will need Prime membership to avail the double data benefit offer on the Redmi Note 7 or Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphones. Also, Redmi Note 7 Series owners will get the double data benefits for only four recharges.

Redmi Note 7 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today, via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores

How to claim Jio double data benefits on Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro?

To claim the Jio double data benefits, the owners of the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphones will have to perform a recharge of Rs. 198 or above.

Once the recharge is complete, they will receive the double data voucher

To get the double data in their account, the users will need to redeem the voucher by going into the MyJio app.

It is important to note here that no matter when you redeem the voucher, the validity of the double data will be same as the validity of your original recharge.

To recall, Xiaomi had launched the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 smartphones in India last week. The Redmi Note 7 is all set to go on sale for the first time tomorrow i.e., March 6 via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available starting March 13.

The company has priced the Redmi Note 7 starting Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB + 32GB version. The 4GB + 64GB model will carry a price tag of Rs. 11,999, whereas the Redmi Note 7 Pro will start at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and the 6GB + 128GB version will be offered at Rs. 16,999.