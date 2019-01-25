Jio has launched new long-term recharge options for the Jio Phone users. The new Rs. 297 and Rs. 594 prepaid Jio recharge plans are designed to offer "unlimited" data along with other benefits like complimentary subscription to Jio apps and SMS benefits. The development comes as an expansion of the Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama Offer that was launched last year. The Rs. 297 and Rs. 594 Jio prepaid plans also sit in line with the existing Rs. 49, Rs. 99, and Rs. 153 Jio Phone recharges that all are designed with 28 days of validity. New recharge plans come just days after Reliance Jio has unveiled several Kumbh-related features for the Jio Phone users.

Jio 297 and 594 prepaid recharge details

Under the Rs. 297 recharge, Jio Phone users are provided with 0.5GB of high-speed data per day for 84 days. This brings a total of 42GB data throughout the 84-day validity. There will also be complimentary subscriptions to Jio apps. Further, Jio is offering 300 SMS messages.

Jio Phone users picking up the Rs. 594 recharge, on the other hand, will get 0.5GB high-speed data per day for 168 days. This shows that the operator will offer as much as 84GB data for the entire validity period.

Similar to the Rs. 297 recharge, the Rs. 549 Jio recharge also comes with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps and includes 300 SMS messages. Both new Jio Phone recharge options also come with unlimited voice calling benefits. Post the given data quota, users will get data access at 64Kbps speed.

Other Jio Phone recharge options

The latest long validity Jio recharge options sit alongside the existing Rs. 49, Rs. 99, and Rs. 153 Jio Phone recharge options that all come with 28 days validity. Notably, the recharge options are exclusive to Jio Phone users and aren't available to regular Jio subscribers.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has started offering information about Kumbh Mela on the Jio Phone. As a part of the new initiative, the Jio Phone users will be able to get information of the whole event, travel information of special trains and buses, and route maps, among others.