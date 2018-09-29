Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Saturday launched a Rs. 18 special tariff voucher (STV) for pan-India subscribers to celebrate its 18th anniversary. The Rs. 18 BSNL recharge brings unlimited voice calls and unlimited video calls alongside unlimited data access for two days. The state-owned telco has also announced its premium recharge options with up to 18 percent additional talk time and bundled data. While the Rs. 1,801 BSNL recharge brings a talk time of Rs. 2,125 and 15GB data, the Rs. 1,201 recharge comes with a talk time of Rs. 1,417 and 10GB data. The latest development is aimed to counter Reliance Jio that has attracted a large number of telecom subscribers in the country through affordable recharge options.

In the bouquet of new offers, the Rs. 18 BSNL recharge brings unlimited voice calls and video calls as well as unlimited data. The recharge comes with a validity of two days. It competes against the Rs. 19 Jio recharge that includes 0.15GB data per day as well as unlimited voice calls and 20 SMS messages for a day.

Further, BSNL has launched its new high-value recharge options with a validity of 90 days. The Rs. 1,801 recharge in the new range comes with a talk time of Rs. 2,125 and 15GB data. Subscribers can also opt for the Rs. 1,201 recharge that brings a talk time of Rs. 1,417 and 10GB of data. Similarly, there is the Rs. 601 recharge with a talk time of Rs. 709 and 5GB of data.

The new recharge offers from BSNL are effective from October 1 to October 18 on a pan-India basis.

Earlier this week, BSNL launched the Rs. 299 postpaid plan with benefits such as 31GB data, unlimited voice calling benefits, and 100 SMS per day throughout the monthly billing cycle. That plan was designed to take on the Rs. 199 Jio plan and Rs. 299 postpaid plans by Airtel and Vodafone.