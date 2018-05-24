Jio has largely changed the telecom industry, compelling all major operators to offer high-speed data at throwaway prices. Airtel even went as far as to recently start giving users unlimited data on prepaid packs with daily data limits. Now, Airtel has introduced two new add-on Internet packs for prepaid users currently on the company's unlimited packs. The first of the two, priced at Rs. 193, offers 1GB extra data per day. The second, Rs. 49 pack, offers a total of 1GB of extra data. The existing unlimited pack users will be able to avail the add-on packs and it will be valid as long as the original packs' validity. The new offer from Airtel is set to take on Jio and Idea Cellular's add-on data offers.

The telco had rolled out the new Rs. 193 and Rs. 49 plans in the Punjab circle initially, followed by more popular circles like Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Karnataka, Delhi and other areas, TelecomTalk reports. The Airtel Rs. 193 data add-on pack provides 1GB data per day on top of the existing unlimited combo plan. For instance, if user is on Airtel's Rs. 349 prepaid unlimited combo plan that offers benefits of 2.5GB data per day for 28 days, and if the user recharges with the Rs. 193 add-on pack on top of Rs. 349 plan, they can then avail 3.5GB data per day for the same 28 days. The same applies to all the Airtel's unlimited prepaid combo plans worth Rs. 199, Rs. 399, Rs. 448, and Rs. 509.

As mentioned, Airtel has also introduced a Rs. 49 prepaid data add-on plan that provides benefits of 1GB on top of the existing tariff plan. So, if you recharge this Rs. 49 add-on pack on top of Rs. 349 plan, you will get 2.5GB data per day and 1GB data additional for the entire validity period of 28 days.

These new add-on packs have been rolled out just a month after Airtel launched a Rs. 49 prepaid pack that offers users with 3GB of 3G/ 4G data and a validity of one day. On the other hand, there is yet another Rs. 92 prepaid pack from Airtel that offers a total of 6GB 3G/ 4G data with a validity of seven days.

As for Jio's offerings, the Reliance Industries-owned telecom giant has recharge packs for its prepaid users that give them a total add-on ranging from 400MB to 6GB 4G data, and the prices range from Rs. 11 to Rs. 101. All the packs are unlimited and come with no validity bounds. Also, Idea Cellular had recently introduced two new add-on packs for prepaid users priced at Rs. 92 and Rs. 53. The Rs. 92 plan offers 6GB of 3G/ 2G Internet with a validity of seven days and the Rs. 53 pack offers 3GB of 3G/ 2G Internet with a validity of one day.