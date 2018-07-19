NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vodafone Rs. 458 Recharge Now Offering 2.8GB Data Per Day for 84 Days to Rival Jio

 
19 July 2018
Vodafone Rs. 458 recharge competes against the Jio Rs. 449 recharge

Vodafone Rs. 458 recharge competes against the Jio Rs. 449 recharge

Highlights

  • Vodafone has reportedly upgraded its Rs. 458 prepaid pack
  • The upgraded pack brings as much as 235.2GB of data for 84 days
  • It is said to be available for select users

Vodafone India has reportedly upgraded its Rs. 458 recharge for select users. The new development is said to offer 2.8GB of 3G/ 4G data benefits per day for 84 days. This competes against the Rs. 448 Jio recharge that offers 2GB of data per day for 84 days. Jio also offers a Rs. 449 pack under which it provides 1.5GB data per day along with 91-day validity. In contrast, Airtel has its Rs. 448 pack that offers 1.4GB of daily data benefits for 82 days. Vodafone also recently revised its Rs. 199 prepaid pack to offer 2.8GB data per day for 28 days. The refreshed pack brings unlimited voice calls with daily and weekly FUP limits alongside the bundled data benefits.

TelecomTalk reports that the upgraded Rs. 458 pack by Vodafone is initially available for select subscribers. Some subscribers are reportedly receiving the benefits of the revised pack at Rs. 398. The pack is said to offer 2.8GB of data per day for a period of 84 days. This brings a total of 235.2GB 3G/ 4G data. Some subscribers are reportedly receiving 100 SMS messages per day for the entire validity period, albeit the pack generally offers unlimited voice calls and 3G/ 4G data benefits.

We weren't able to spot the reported data benefits at the time of filing this story. However, we were able to see the Rs. 458 pack under Vodafone's SuperPlans lineup with 1.4GB of data per day; unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, and 100 SMS messages per day for the 84 day validity. The pack also includes access to Vodafone Play live TV service.

As we mentioned, Vodafone also recently came in the news for revising its Rs. 199 pack with 2.8GB of data per day as well as unlimited voice calls for 28 days. The revised Rs. 199 pack was reported to be available to select users. It doesn't include any SMS benefits.

Vodafone Rs. 458 Recharge Now Offering 2.8GB Data Per Day for 84 Days to Rival Jio
