Airtel has launched a new recharge pack worth Rs. 449 for its subscribers in India. With the all-new plan, Airtel is directly countering Reliance Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 448. This Airtel recharge is offering 2GB of data per day and is available to Airtel prepaid subscribers. The Rs. 449 Airtel recharge offer comes with a total of 140GB of 3G/ 4G data for a period of 70 days with a daily FUP limit of 2GB data. As per Airtel's website, this prepaid pack also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. 100 local and STD free SMSes are also bundled with this plan. The validity of the plan is 70 days. Jio, on the other hand, offers 2GB of high-speed 4G per day data for a period of 84 days.

Interestingly, Airtel already has a prepaid recharge plan ​priced at Rs. 448 that offers 1.4GB of per day 3G/4G data for a period of 82 days. However, this plan comes with unlimited calling and free SMS messages.

Jio has largely changed the telecom industry, compelling all major operators to offer high-speed data at throwaway prices. Its closest offer to the Airtel plan is the Rs. 448 recharge pack. It comes with 2GB of 4G data per day for a validity period of 84 days, that is, 168GB of data.

Other recent offers from Airtel include a new prepaid plan priced at Rs. 558. Under this Rs. 558 pack, the mobile operator offers a total of 246GB of 3G/ 4G data for a period of 82 days with a daily FUP limit of 3GB data. Notably, this plan also comes with unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls and 100 free SMS messages are also offered with this plan.

Airtel had recently introduced a new prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 149 and it offers 1GB of per day data for a period of 28 days. Free Hello Tunes, Unlimited calling and SMS benefits are also bundled with this prepaid pack, as mentioned on the official website of Airtel.