Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Airtel Rs. 449 Pack Takes on Rs. 448 Jio Recharge With 140GB Data for 70 Days

  hindi
, 28 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Airtel Rs. 449 Pack Takes on Rs. 448 Jio Recharge With 140GB Data for 70 Days

Highlights

  • Airtel's Rs. 449 prepaid plan offers 2GB Data
  • It comes with a validity period of 70 days
  • It competes with Jio's Rs. 448 plan

Airtel has launched a new recharge pack worth Rs. 449 for its subscribers in India. With the all-new plan, Airtel is directly countering Reliance Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 448. This Airtel recharge is offering 2GB of data per day and is available to Airtel prepaid subscribers. The Rs. 449 Airtel recharge offer comes with a total of 140GB of 3G/ 4G data for a period of 70 days with a daily FUP limit of 2GB data. As per Airtel's website, this prepaid pack also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. 100 local and STD free SMSes are also bundled with this plan. The validity of the plan is 70 days. Jio, on the other hand, offers 2GB of high-speed 4G per day data for a period of 84 days.

airtel 449 gadgets 360 Airtel

Interestingly, Airtel already has a prepaid recharge plan ​priced at Rs. 448 that offers 1.4GB of per day 3G/4G data for a period of 82 days. However, this plan comes with unlimited calling and free SMS messages.

Jio has largely changed the telecom industry, compelling all major operators to offer high-speed data at throwaway prices. Its closest offer to the Airtel plan is the Rs. 448 recharge pack. It comes with 2GB of 4G data per day for a validity period of 84 days, that is, 168GB of data.

Other recent offers from Airtel include a new prepaid plan priced at Rs. 558. Under this Rs. 558 pack, the mobile operator offers a total of 246GB of 3G/ 4G data for a period of 82 days with a daily FUP limit of 3GB data. Notably, this plan also comes with unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls and 100 free SMS messages are also offered with this plan.

Airtel had recently introduced a new prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 149 and it offers 1GB of per day data for a period of 28 days. Free Hello Tunes, Unlimited calling and SMS benefits are also bundled with this prepaid pack, as mentioned on the official website of Airtel.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel
Google to Host First Demo Day for Asian Startups in Shanghai
Microsoft Launches Free-to-Play Windows 10 Racing Game, Miami Street
Best AC deals
Airtel Rs. 449 Pack Takes on Rs. 448 Jio Recharge With 140GB Data for 70 Days
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

RealMe 1
TRENDING
  1. Mi Note 5 Price, Specifications Spotted; May Launch on May 31
  2. Samsung Galaxy A6+ Review
  3. Samsung's New Phones, OnePlus 6 and Realme 1 in India, and More News This Week
  4. 8 Mobile Phones With 6GB RAM Under Rs. 20,000
  5. Vivo X21 vs OnePlus 6 vs Honor 10
  6. OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Start Receiving OxygenOS 5.1.2 Update
  7. Nvidia Is Selling Its Own GPUs in India at a Discount Compared to OEMs
  8. Lenovo Z5 With Fully Bezel-Less Display, 4TB Storage to Launch on June 5
  9. OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition India Sale Starts Tomorrow
  10. Vivo Apex to Launch as Vivo Nex, Will Come in 2 Variants: Reports
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.