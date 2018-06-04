To fight off the competition from Jio, Airtel is said to have increased the daily data limit on its Rs. 399 recharge for select prepaid customers. Earlier, the telecom provider used to offer 1.4GB of data per day, but now it is said to have revised that number to 2.4GB per day. This revision has been done for a limited set of users only. The move will help Airtel compete better against Jio, which offers 1.5GB data per day for 84 days at the same price. However, the Jio recharge that comes closest to this pack is the Rs. 448 pack, which offers 2GB data per day for 84 days.

The Rs. 399 plan also offers unlimited voice calls and 70 days of validity. For some users, the validity is at 84 days, and this data limit raise is only for these users, reports Telecom Talk. Therefore, users who are entitled to the Rs. 399 plan with 84 day validity will now enjoy 2.4GB data per day, 100 SMS messages per day, and unlimited voice calls. This amounts to paying only Rs. 1.97 per GB, which is the lowest rate in the industry right now.

Users on the same plan with 70 days of validity will enjoy 1.4GB data only, along with 100 SMS messages per day, and unlimited voice calls as well. We expect Airtel to make this offer available to open market customers soon, and not just roll it out to a limited set of users.

Reliance Jio, on the other hand, has a similar Rs. 399 plan for its prepaid customers, where it offers 1.5GB of data connectivity per day for a fixed validity of 84 days. The telco provides 100 SMS messages per day, access to all of its digital content apps, and unlimited voice calls as well, on the same plan. This plan is available to all, and is not just for limited set of users. Jio recently also launched a new cashback offer where prepaid subscribers will get 20 percent cashback (maximum up to Rs. 50) on purchasing a recharge pack from the MyJio app or Jio.com website and paying for the transaction with PhonePe. Called the 'Holiday Hungama' offer, this cashback offer will run from June 1 to June 15.