Jio is set to announce a new partnership with Flipkart-owned payments service PhonePe under which it will provide users with cashback on purchasing the Rs. 399 recharge, Gadgets 360 has learned. The cashback offer, which will be called ‘Holiday Hungama’, on Rs. 399 Jio recharge will be provided only between June 1 and June 15, and will be applicable only on purchases made using the MyJio app. To recall, the Rs. 399 Jio recharge provides users with 1.5GB data per day for 84 days, along with freebies such as unlimited calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and access to the company’s apps. This will be the latest offer by the operator to retain users as incumbents continue to launch new recharges to compete with it better.

Under the cashback offer, which Jio is said to call ‘Holiday Hungama’, provides Rs. 50 cashback to customers on buying the Rs. 399 prepaid pack. Users will have to select PhonePe as the payment option while making the transaction in order to receive the cashback. This cashback can be clubbed with the Rs. 50 discount vouchers Jio has provided to customers in the past, so a user will be able to get the Rs. 399 Jio recharge at an effective price of Rs. 299. This represents roughly a 25 percent discount over the pack’s price.

More details about the Jio-PhonePe cashback offer can be expected tomorrow, when the offer goes live.

The popular Jio Rs. 399 recharge gives users a total of 126GB of 4G data for the entire 84-day validity period. Once the 1.5GB daily data limit is exhausted, users get Internet access at 64kbps. Along with data benefits, the plan comes with free local and STD calls, no charges for calls made on roaming outside the home circle, 100 text messages a day, and access to Jio apps.

This will be the second cashback offer Jio announces in a span of two days, after the Rs. 2,750 cashback offer it announced earlier today for Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) and Galaxy J7 Pro smartphones. It also comes weeks after the operator launched a Rs. 199 postpaid plan with 25GB data, its most affordable postpaid plan yet. Users recently also got 2GB per day free data ahead of the IPL 2018 final.