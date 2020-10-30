Technology News
loading

Jio Grows to 40.56 Crore Subscribers, Adding 73 Lakhs in Q2 2020

Jio saw a 15.9 percent of year-over-year growth in its subscriber base in the second quarter.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 30 October 2020 21:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Jio Grows to 40.56 Crore Subscribers, Adding 73 Lakhs in Q2 2020

Jio’s average revenue per user (ARPU) grew 3.2 percent from the last quarter

Highlights
  • Jio said its ARPU reached Rs. 145 per subscriber a month
  • The operator said total data traffic reached 1,442 crore GB
  • Jio earned a quarterly net profit of Rs. 3,020 crores in second quarter

Reliance Jio now has a base of 40.56 crore subscribers, Reliance Industries revealed while announcing its earnings for the second quarter ending September 30 on Friday. The telecom operator, which is already the biggest telco in India, had added 73 lakh subscribers in the quarter, down from the 99 lakh new customers added in the previous quarter ended on June 30. In terms of average revenue per user (ARPU), Jio stated that it generated Rs. 145 per subscriber a month in the second quarter. This shows an increment of 3.2 percent from the Rs. 140.3 ARPU reported previously.

With its total subscribers reaching 40.56 crore mark in the September quarter, Jio saw a 15.9 percent of year-over-year growth in its subscriber base. The Mumbai-based operator also reported a monthly churn rate of 1.69 percent during the quarter. This is up from 0.46 percent reported in the first quarter. It said that the increase was due to the impact of COVID-19 on SIM consolidation and recharge cycle of migrant population.

“With large capital raise in last six months across Jio and Retail business, we have welcomed several strategic and financial investors into Reliance family,” said Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited, in a prepared statement. “We continue to pursue growth initiatives in each of our businesses with a focus on the India opportunity."

Jio said that its average wireless data consumption per user a month was at 12 gigabytes (GB) during the quarter. The operator also noted that it saw an average voice consumption at 776 minutes per user a month. Moreover, total wireless data traffic rose to 1,442 crore GB, up 20 percent year-over-year.

Jio earned a quarterly net profit of Rs. 3,020 crores, which shows nearly two times increase or over 205.05 percent year-over-year growth from the Rs. 990 crores earned in the same period last year. Standalone revenues from operations that include access revenues reached Rs. 21,708 crores in the second quarter from Rs. 12,354 crores generated in the same quarter last year.

Alongside announcing the earning figures, Jio mentioned in its announcement that the Jio UPI pan-India rollout on the MyJio app was completed during the quarter. It was initially rolled out in January to select users. Jio Platforms also completed all the recent investments, excluding the one from Google, the release said.

Last month, Jio launched its Postpaid Plus service with features including unlimited voice calls, access to streaming apps, and in-flight connectivity to expand its postpaid user base in the country — alongside attracting new prepaid customers. The telco also recently announced its partnership with Qualcomm to move towards 5G in the future.

Earlier this month, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) announced that Jio became the first mobile operator in the country to cross the mark of 40 crore customers. The operator added 35.54 lakh subscribers in July, as per the data provided by the regulator.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Jio Q2 2020, Jio Platforms, Jio
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Sony, OmniVision Receive US Licences to Export Sensors to Huawei: Report
NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Safely Tucks Bennu Asteroid Samples for Return to Earth

Related Stories

Jio Grows to 40.56 Crore Subscribers, Adding 73 Lakhs in Q2 2020
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro on Sale Now in India
  2. PUBG Mobile Will No Longer Be Accessible in India from Friday
  3. Flipkart, Amazon Diwali Special Sales: Top Offers on Mobile Phones
  4. PatchWall 3.0 Is Getting New Features Through a Software Update
  5. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Brings 8 New Prepaid Add-On Recharge Packs
  6. Mi Notebook 14 With 10th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor Launching in India Soon
  7. From Laxmii to Ludo, What to Watch in November
  8. Poco Said to Launch New Smartphone Globally in First Half of December
  9. Vivo V20 Has Got a New Moonlight Sonata Colour Option in India
  10. Indian Army Launches WhatsApp-Like Indigenous Messaging App SAI
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio Grows to 40.56 Crore Subscribers, Adding 73 Lakhs in Q2 2020
  2. Samsung Planning on Expanding Foldable Smartphones Price Range: Report
  3. WhatsApp Now Delivers Close to 100 Billion Messages Every Day: Mark Zuckerberg
  4. Xbox Series S/X Pre-Orders in India Sold Out Instantly, Microsoft’s Phil Spencer Says
  5. Moto E7 Spotted on FCC, NBTC, TUV Certification Sites; 4,000mAh Battery Tipped
  6. Otter.ai Launches Live Video Captions for Zoom Conference Calls, Webinars
  7. Microsoft Excel Adds Support for Live Custom Data Types
  8. NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Safely Tucks Bennu Asteroid Samples for Return to Earth
  9. Sony, OmniVision Receive US Licences to Export Sensors to Huawei: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 May Come With an S Pen, Single Hinge Design
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com