Technology News

Jio Prime Membership Extended for Another Year: Here's How You Can Check It

Reliance Jio generally offers the Jio Prime membership to its subscribers at Rs. 99 a year.

By | Updated: 13 May 2019 13:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Jio Prime Membership Extended for Another Year: Here's How You Can Check It

Jio Prime membership brings access to all Reliance Jio apps and complimentary offers

Highlights
  • Jio Prime has been extended for all its existing members
  • A notice is available under My plans section of MyJio app
  • Reliance Jio last year also extended the membership

Reliance Jio has extended the Jio Prime membership worth Rs. 99 for another year. The latest extension is applicable on a complimentary basis for all Jio subscribers who already have the Jio Prime subscription. It brings access to all Reliance Jio apps, including the Jio Cinema, Jio Music, and Jio TV, as well as allow Jio subscribers to avail complimentary offers. Notably, this isn't the first time when Reliance Jio has extended the Jio Prime membership to please its subscribers. The telco last year took a similar move and renewed the subscription-based offering for free.

To check the extension of the Jio Prime membership on your Jio account, go to the MyJio app and then visit the My plans section. The section will show you a notice confirming the extension of the membership for another year.

"Your request to avail free Jio Prime membership for a year has been registered successfully. You can now enjoy Jio Prime benefits for another year. Thank You!" reads the notice.

jio prime membership extension gadget 360 Jio Prime Reliance Jio

Jio Prime membership gets extended for another year automatically

 

With the new move, Reliance Jio subscribers who were about to lose their Jio Prime membership will get another year of its access without spending any additional amount. New Reliance Jio subscribers, however, will have to pay Rs. 99 to avail the year-long membership on their Jio connections.

The extension is rolling out to all the Jio subscribers who already have the Jio Prime membership. Telecom Talk first reported its arrival, though Gadgets 360 independently verified the extension.

As we mentioned, Reliance Jio extended the Jio Prime membership for its existing subscribers last year as well. The operator has, nevertheless, this time even simplified the process by automatically extending the subscription -- without requiring any efforts from its subscribers. Previously, the subscribers had to raise a request to extend the membership from their MyJio app.

Reliance Jio offers access to its apps such as Jio Cinema, Jio Music, and Jio TV for customers opting for the Jio Prime membership. The subscription to the membership also brings transferable vouchers and various complimentary offers.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Jio Prime, Jio
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Avengers: Endgame, Detective Pikachu Dominate Worldwide Weekend Box Office With Over $160 Million Each
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Jio Prime Membership Extended for Another Year: Here's How You Can Check It
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Here's What All You Should Know About OnePlus 7 Launch
  2. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Begins Tomorrow: What You Should Know
  3. Watch the Trailer for Game of Thrones’ Series Finale
  4. Motorola One Vision Price, Full Specifications Leaked Online
  5. 2019 iPhone XR to Come in 2 New Colours: Report
  6. Dany Did Exactly What We Thought Would Happen in GoT’s Penultimate Episode
  7. Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 Is Now Streaming on Hotstar
  8. PUBG Mobile Season 7 Leak Tips New Skins, Royale Pass Rewards
  9. Oppo K3 Price, Key Specifications Surface Online
  10. Avengers: Endgame Download Scams Stealing Credit Card Details - Kaspersky
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.