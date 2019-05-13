Reliance Jio has extended the Jio Prime membership worth Rs. 99 for another year. The latest extension is applicable on a complimentary basis for all Jio subscribers who already have the Jio Prime subscription. It brings access to all Reliance Jio apps, including the Jio Cinema, Jio Music, and Jio TV, as well as allow Jio subscribers to avail complimentary offers. Notably, this isn't the first time when Reliance Jio has extended the Jio Prime membership to please its subscribers. The telco last year took a similar move and renewed the subscription-based offering for free.

To check the extension of the Jio Prime membership on your Jio account, go to the MyJio app and then visit the My plans section. The section will show you a notice confirming the extension of the membership for another year.

"Your request to avail free Jio Prime membership for a year has been registered successfully. You can now enjoy Jio Prime benefits for another year. Thank You!" reads the notice.

Jio Prime membership gets extended for another year automatically

With the new move, Reliance Jio subscribers who were about to lose their Jio Prime membership will get another year of its access without spending any additional amount. New Reliance Jio subscribers, however, will have to pay Rs. 99 to avail the year-long membership on their Jio connections.

The extension is rolling out to all the Jio subscribers who already have the Jio Prime membership. Telecom Talk first reported its arrival, though Gadgets 360 independently verified the extension.

As we mentioned, Reliance Jio extended the Jio Prime membership for its existing subscribers last year as well. The operator has, nevertheless, this time even simplified the process by automatically extending the subscription -- without requiring any efforts from its subscribers. Previously, the subscribers had to raise a request to extend the membership from their MyJio app.

Reliance Jio offers access to its apps such as Jio Cinema, Jio Music, and Jio TV for customers opting for the Jio Prime membership. The subscription to the membership also brings transferable vouchers and various complimentary offers.