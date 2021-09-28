Technology News
Jio Introduces Cashback on Prepaid Plans Starting Rs. 249: All You Need to Know

Jio’s cashback has been introduced on Rs. 249, Rs. 555, and Rs. 599 prepaid plans.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 28 September 2021 12:03 IST
Jio cashback offer is listed only on MyJio app and Jio.com website

Highlights
  • Jio Rs. 249 plan comes with 28 days of validity
  • Jio Rs. 555, Rs. 599 plans come with 84 days of validity
  • All three plans offer Jio suite of apps subscription for free

Reliance Jio has introduced 20 percent cashback on few prepaid recharges for its subscribers. This cashback offer is applicable only when users recharge via the MyJio app or the company official website. The cashback has been introduced on Rs. 249, Rs. 555, and Rs. 599 prepaid plans. Jio says this cashback will be credited to the user's account and it can be used for future recharges. This offer comes just ahead of the festival season. The three prepaid plans offer up to 84 days of validity.

Jio has updated its website to introduce a new 20 percent cashback section for its prepaid recharge microsite. The section includes three recharges with denominations Rs. 249, Rs. 555, and Rs. 599. The Rs. 249 prepaid recharge comes with 28 days validity, 2GB per day data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS messages per day. Post the data limit, Jio will cap the speed to 64Kbps.

The Jio Rs. 555 prepaid recharge comes with 84 days of validity, 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS messages per day. The Jio Rs. 599 prepaid recharge offers the same benefits and 84 days validity, but the data is capped at 2GB per day. All the three plans come with additional benefits like JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud subscriptions.

The 20 percent cashback, as mentioned, will be credited to the user's account. To avail this cashback, Jio subscribers need to head to the MyJio app and Jio.com site. The telco recently introduced new prepaid plans with one-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription as well. These recharges start at Rs. 499 that brings 3GB of high-speed data access on a daily basis, along with “unlimited” voice calling and SMS message benefits for 28 days. The most premium plan in the series is the Rs. 2,599 that carries 2GB high-speed data on a daily basis, coupled with unlimited voice calling and SMS message benefits for 365 days validity.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Jio Prepaid Plans, Jio Rs 249 Prepaid Plans, Jio Rs 555 Prepaid Plans, Jio Rs 599 Prepaid Plans
Tasneem Akolawala
Google TV Remote With Better Interface Launched to Replace Android TV Remote App: Reports

