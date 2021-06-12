Technology News
loading

Jio Launches 5 New Prepaid Plans With 'No Daily Limit' on Data Usage

Jio’s new prepaid plans with no FUP cap on data usage are priced starting at Rs. 127 for 12GB data, 15 days validity.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From ANI | Updated: 12 June 2021 17:36 IST
Jio Launches 5 New Prepaid Plans With 'No Daily Limit' on Data Usage
Highlights
  • The five plans offer fixed data with no daily limit
  • Jio's new Rs. 447 plan offers 50 GB total data with 60 days validity
  • Similarly, the Rs. 597 plan offers 75GB of data with 90 days validity

India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio on Saturday introduced five new plans with ''no daily limit'' prepaid mobility offerings. The new plans start from Rs. 127 and go up to Rs. 2,397. All of these plans offer different validities, ranging from 15 days to 365 days. The basic Rs. 127 prepaid plan offers 12GB of data, whereas the top-tier Rs. 2,397 plan offers 365GB of data. All the prepaid plans introduced offer unlimited voice calling and free subscription to Jio suite of apps. 

The plans listed on the company's website starting from Rs. 127 for 15 days validity, offering 12 GB of uncapped daily data. Other plans with the validity of 30 days, 60 days, 90 days, and 365 days have also been introduced. Jio Freedom plans will bring more options for digital life, the company said in a statement.

The new prepaid plans have a 30-day multiple validity, unlike the earlier popular prepaid plans, that came with 28-day multiple validity. The five plans offer fixed data with no daily limit and unlimited voice. "They will help high data users enjoy seamless data usage without having to worry about exhausting daily limits while the 30-day validity cycle offers ease of remembering the recharge date."

The plans also offer access to Jio's information and utility apps including JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews and others. The plan priced at Rs. 247 has a 30-day validity and 25 GB data without any daily limits.

Other plans are priced at Rs. 447 (60 days validity and 50GB data), Rs. 597 (90 days validity and 75 GB data) and Rs. 2,397 (365 days validity and 365 GB data).

Recently, Reliance Jio also reintroduced the Rs. 98 prepaid recharge plan for its customers, a little over a year after its discontinuation. The comeback doesn't bring any additional benefits and instead carries reduced validity of 14 days from the earlier 28 days. The Rs. 98 Jio recharge plan brings 1.5GB daily high-speed data access along with unlimited voice calling benefits. It also offers access to Jio apps, such as JioTV, JioCinema, and JioNews. The relaunch of the Rs. 98 prepaid plan brings down the Jio recharge plan portfolio starting price from Rs. 129 to Rs. 98.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Jio, Jio Prepaid Plans
Anker Soundcore Life P3 TWS Earbuds With 6 Mics, Gaming Mode, and 35 Hours Playback Launched

Related Stories

Jio Launches 5 New Prepaid Plans With 'No Daily Limit' on Data Usage
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA Shares Stunning Images of Solar Eclipse on Instagram
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC, 90Hz Display Goes Official
  3. Vivo Y73 Price in India, Design Tipped Ahead of June 10 Launch
  4. Vivo Y73 With MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  6. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Today
  7. OnePlus 8 Series, OnePlus 8T Getting OxygenOS Updates With Many Fixes
  8. Crypto Exchange WazirX Gets Show Cause Notice From Enforcement Directorate
  9. Poco M3 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped for 6GB + 128GB Model
  10. Realme C21 Review: Android on a Budget
#Latest Stories
  1. Anker Soundcore Life P3 TWS Earbuds With 6 Mics, Gaming Mode, and 35 Hours Playback Launched
  2. Does Cyberpunk 2077 Run at 'PS5-Level' in Tesla Model S Plaid? Elon Musk Says So
  3. Razer Opus X Wireless Headphones With Active Noise Cancellation, Low-Latency Gaming Mode Launched
  4. Realme Laptop, Tablet Arrival Alongside Realme GT 5G Phone on June 15 Teased
  5. Why Ather Energy That Makes Electric Scooters in India Has Committed to Developing a Racing Video Game
  6. Volkswagen Says Data Breach at Vendor Impacted 3.3 Million Customers, Prospective Buyers in North America
  7. SketchAR App Lets People Create and Auction Their Art as NFTs
  8. China’s Mars Rover Zhurong Seen Exploring the Red Planet in First Photos
  9. Google Proposes Oversight Role for UK Regulator in Plan to Phase Out Chrome Browser Cookies
  10. Netflix Launches Online Store, Will Sell Merchandise of Shows Starting With Stranger Things, The Witcher
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com