Jio Launches 5 New Prepaid Plans With 'No Daily Limit' on Data Usage

India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio on Saturday introduced five new plans with ''no daily limit'' prepaid mobility offerings. The new plans start from Rs. 127 and go up to Rs. 2,397. All of these plans offer different validities, ranging from 15 days to 365 days. The basic Rs. 127 prepaid plan offers 12GB of data, whereas the top-tier Rs. 2,397 plan offers 365GB of data. All the prepaid plans introduced offer unlimited voice calling and free subscription to Jio suite of apps.



The plans listed on the company's website starting from Rs. 127 for 15 days validity, offering 12 GB of uncapped daily data. Other plans with the validity of 30 days, 60 days, 90 days, and 365 days have also been introduced. Jio Freedom plans will bring more options for digital life, the company said in a statement.



The new prepaid plans have a 30-day multiple validity, unlike the earlier popular prepaid plans, that came with 28-day multiple validity. The five plans offer fixed data with no daily limit and unlimited voice. "They will help high data users enjoy seamless data usage without having to worry about exhausting daily limits while the 30-day validity cycle offers ease of remembering the recharge date."



The plans also offer access to Jio's information and utility apps including JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews and others. The plan priced at Rs. 247 has a 30-day validity and 25 GB data without any daily limits.



Other plans are priced at Rs. 447 (60 days validity and 50GB data), Rs. 597 (90 days validity and 75 GB data) and Rs. 2,397 (365 days validity and 365 GB data).

Recently, Reliance Jio also reintroduced the Rs. 98 prepaid recharge plan for its customers, a little over a year after its discontinuation. The comeback doesn't bring any additional benefits and instead carries reduced validity of 14 days from the earlier 28 days. The Rs. 98 Jio recharge plan brings 1.5GB daily high-speed data access along with unlimited voice calling benefits. It also offers access to Jio apps, such as JioTV, JioCinema, and JioNews. The relaunch of the Rs. 98 prepaid plan brings down the Jio recharge plan portfolio starting price from Rs. 129 to Rs. 98.

