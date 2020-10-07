Technology News
Jio Postpaid Plus Buyers to Pay Security Deposit of up to Rs. 1,800: All Details

The base Rs. 399 Jio Postpaid Plus plan buyers will have to shell out a security deposit of Rs. 500.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 7 October 2020 11:14 IST
Jio Rs. 599 Postpaid Plus plan subscribers will have to pay Rs. 750 as security deposit

Highlights
  • For USA, the high speed data has been capped at 5GB
  • For UAE, calling minutes have been capped at 300
  • Jio Rs. 999 plan buyers have to pay Rs. 1,200 as deposit

Reliance Jio announced new Postpaid Plus service recently, with plans ranging from Rs. 399 to Rs. 1,499. These plans offer subscribers with unlimited talk time benefits, data roll over facility, and even family add-on SIM facility. Fine print on the TRAI website reveals that customers who subscribe to these plans will have to shell out a security deposit, with the highest being for the Jio Postpaid Plus Rs. 1,499 plan, which requires a security deposit of Rs. 1,800.

Jio Postpaid plans security deposit

Jio has introduced five Postpaid Plus plans last month, with new in-flight connectivity packs and international roaming options as well. The new regulatory filing on the TRAI website suggests that each of the Jio PostPaid Plus monthly subscription plans requires a security deposit, which is a norm when purchasing postpaid plans. The amount of these security deposits are not revealed on the Jio website, but the regulatory filing sheds light on all the fine print.

The base Rs. 399 Postpaid Plus monthly plan subscribers will have to shell out a security deposit of Rs. 500. For all those who opt for the Rs. 599 Postpaid Plus plan, there is a security deposit of Rs. 750. Similarly, the Rs. 799 Postpaid plan subscribers will have to give Rs. 1,000 as security deposit, and Rs. 999 plan subscribers will need to pay Rs. 1,200 as security deposit. The most premium Rs. 1,499 Jio Postpaid Plus plan requires a security deposit of Rs. 1,800.

Jio Postpaid Plus voice and data FUP for US And UAE regions

The filings on the TRAI website also mention FUP on data and voice usage in US and UAE regions. While the Jio listing mentions unlimited data and voice for these regions, the FUP has been detailed on the TRAI website. For USA, subscribers will get 5GB of high speed data and 500 minutes of incoming, outgoing, and callback to India. For UAE, users get 1GB of high speed data and 300 minutes of incoming, outgoing, and callback to India. All of this information was accessed first by OnlyTech.

Apart from voice calls and data benefits, Jio Postpaid Plus users also get subscriptions to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP. This is apart from the bundled Jio suite of apps that can be accessed for free.. Users will also be able to bring JioPostpaid Plus benefits to other family members by paying Rs. 250 on select plans. With the most premium Rs. 1,499 plan, subscribers get 300GB data, 500GB data rollover, unlimited data and voice in the US and UAE (with FUP), and other benefits.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

