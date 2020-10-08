Technology News
Jio Postpaid Plus Brings Credit Carry Forward Feature for Existing Postpaid Users

As a result of the new move, postpaid customers shifting to Jio Postpaid Plus with an existing credit limit will not be required to pay any security deposit.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 8 October 2020 16:49 IST
Jio Postpaid Plus still requires a security deposit for customers moving from a prepaid account

Highlights
  • Jio Postpaid Plus gets a “carry-forward your credit limit” feature
  • The new move is applicable for postpaid users of other operators
  • Jio Postpaid Plus service was launched last month

Jio has brought a “carry-forward your credit limit” feature for existing postpaid users moving to Jio Postpaid Plus from other operators. This will allow the customers to get their existing credit limit on the Jio Postpaid Plus service. The new move comes as an answer to a recent revelation via the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) website that highlighted the requirement of a security deposit for customers getting a new Jio Postpaid Plus connection. The operator interestingly didn't announce any security deposit while announcing the beefed-up postpaid service last month.

As a result of the new launch, postpaid customers shifting to Jio Postpaid Plus with an existing credit limit will not be required to pay any security deposit. Jio will offer their existing credit limit to the consumers.

To avail the new feature, existing postpaid users need to send “Hi” to 88501-88501 on WhatsApp from their postpaid number. They will then be asked to upload the postpaid bill of their existing operator to confirm the existing credit limit. After 24 hours, the customers will need to go to any Jio store or call for home delivery of their Jio Postpaid Plus SIM.

It is important to note that the new feature is limited to postpaid customers having an existing credit limit. This means that the users moving to Jio Postpaid Plus from an existing prepaid account will still be required to pay a security deposit that was spotted just earlier this week. Similar will be the case if you are getting a Jio Postpaid Plus connection as fresh consumer - without migrating from an existing postpaid connection.

Jio Postpaid Plus was launched last month with an aim to offer “superior services across connectivity, entertainment, and experience.” It includes subscriptions to video streaming services and Jio apps, data rollover, and international calling benefits. Jio Postpaid Plus plans range from Rs. 399 to Rs. 1,499.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Jio Postpaid Plus, Jio, Reliance Jio
