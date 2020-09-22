Jio has announced Jio Postpaid Plus, a beefed-up postpaid service that aims to provide “superior services across connectivity, entertainment, and experience.” Jio Postpaid Plus includes subscriptions to video streaming services and Jio apps, data rollover, and international calling benefits. Jio subscribers will have to get a new SIM card but the company says the phone number will remain the same and there will be no downtime. Jio Postpaid Plus will be available starting September 24. The lone regular Jio postpaid plan with Rs. 199 rental will continue to be offered.

Jio Postpaid Plus features

With Jio Postpaid Plus, users will get subscriptions to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP, as well as access to Jio apps with over 650 live TV channels, video content, 5 crore songs, and more than 300 newspapers. Users will get up to 500GB data rollover and Wi-Fi calling in India and abroad. Users will also be able to bring JioPostpaid Plus benefits to other family members by paying Rs. 250 on select plans. The number of supported family members also depends on the plan.

Select Jio Postpaid Plus plans include various international roaming benefits as well. Indian travellers going abroad will get in-flight connectivity. Subscribers will also be able to make international calls in the US and UAE free of charge. Calling someone in India from outside the country, Jio Postpaid Plus subscribers will be charged Rs. 1 with Wi-Fi calling on international roaming. Further, international calls (ISD) will start at 50 paise per minute.

Additionally, current postpaid Jio plan users will be able to continue their existing credit limit, they will not have to change their number, even though a new SIM card will be provided. There will be no downtime that is usually the case when you get a new SIM. The company says subscribers will get free home delivery and activation of the Jio Postpaid Plus SIM, along with premium call centre service. The company has not explained exactly what that entails.

Jio Postpaid Plus plans

Jio Postpaid Plus plans range from Rs. 399 to Rs. 1,499. All of these plans come with unlimited voice calling and SMS and subscriptions to the three content streaming services. The Rs. 399 plan includes 75GB data and 200GB data rollover. The Rs. 599 plan includes 100GB data, 200GB data rollover, and one additional SIM card with the Family Plan. For Rs. 799 plan, you get 150GB data, 200GB data rollover, and two additional SIM cards with the Family Plan. Rs. 999 plan subscribers get 200GB data, 500GB data rollover, and three additional SIM cards with Family Plan. Lastly, Rs. 1,499 plan subscribers get 300GB data, 500GB data rollover, unlimited data and voice in the US and UAE, and other benefits.

How to get Jio Postpaid Plus

Postpaid users who want to join Jio Postpaid Plus will need to send ‘HI' to 8850188501 on WhatsApp. They will then have to visit jio.com/postpaid or call 1800 88 99 88 99 to get their Jio Postpaid Plus SIM home delivered. They can also visit the nearest Jio Store or Reliance Digital store to get the SIM. If they want to link their family members or friends to the Family Plan, they can do so through the MyJio app.

Prepaid users who want to join Jio Postpaid Plus will need to visit the aforementioned Jio website or a physical store to get the Jio Postpaid Plus SIM. In case prepaid users want to increase their credit limit, they can do so with a deposit that will be completely refundable.

Jio Postpaid Plus will be available from Thursday, September 24.

